TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas

Published

6 hours ago

 on

If you’re not quite sure how to dress for specific occasions this weekend, such as date night dinners and bottomless brunches, don’t worry, SA BellaStylistas served lewks for days during the week. So you don’t have to peruse social media for inspiration—we have already done that for you.

From chic sets to gorgeous dresses that brighten the room, turn to some of our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities for simple yet highly stylish going-out outfit ideas.

Boity Thulo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Outfit: @versace @thesurteegroup 

Photography: @ramiieg

Makeup: @sivemartini

Sarah Langa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Outfit: @blue_chic_sa

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

Ayanda Thabethe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Dress: @thewhitehub_

Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Melody Molale 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MELODY MOLALE (@ilovemelmo)

Photography: @emp_cyclone

Outfit: @vanessa_gounden

Blue Mbombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Set: @teestylish_sa

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

Skirt: @skirtdesign_
Photography: @gorealr.studios

Zovuyo Msutwana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

Photography: @_rtcstudios

Hat: @_ndalwenhle_

Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie

Tumi Links

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

Outfit: @singlefabstarz
Shoes: @singlefabstarz
Photography: @thickleeyonce

