TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas
If you’re not quite sure how to dress for specific occasions this weekend, such as date night dinners and bottomless brunches, don’t worry, SA BellaStylistas served lewks for days during the week. So you don’t have to peruse social media for inspiration—we have already done that for you.
From chic sets to gorgeous dresses that brighten the room, turn to some of our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities for simple yet highly stylish going-out outfit ideas.
Boity Thulo
Outfit: @versace @thesurteegroup
Photography: @ramiieg
Makeup: @sivemartini
Sarah Langa
Outfit: @blue_chic_sa
Shudufhadzo Musiḓa
Ayanda Thabethe
Dress: @thewhitehub_
Photography: @kpaparazzi_
Melody Molale
Photography: @emp_cyclone
Outfit: @vanessa_gounden
Blue Mbombo
Set: @teestylish_sa
Nasiphi Ngcwabe
Skirt: @skirtdesign_
Photography: @gorealr.studios
Zovuyo Msutwana
Photography: @_rtcstudios
Hat: @_ndalwenhle_
Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie
Tumi Links
Shoes: @singlefabstarz
Photography: @thickleeyonce
