Ozinna x Private Label Just Unveiled Their Vibrant Collaborative Collection

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Celebrity stylist and fashion writer Ozinna Anumudu recently collaborated with premium womenswear brand Private Label to unveil a vibrant new collection.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ozinna told us in a statement:

Taking part in this collaboration is special to me as I truly love the Private Label brand – they offer chic and feminine pieces that always have a spot in my closet. I was also sure to bring back some of our favourite styles!

Explore trans-seasonal outfits, colourful dresses and airy, silky pyjama sets. We hope you love them as much as I do.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

Brands: @privatelabelng x @ozinnadotcom

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

