Style
Ozinna x Private Label Just Unveiled Their Vibrant Collaborative Collection
Celebrity stylist and fashion writer Ozinna Anumudu recently collaborated with premium womenswear brand Private Label to unveil a vibrant new collection.
Speaking on the collaboration, Ozinna told us in a statement:
Taking part in this collaboration is special to me as I truly love the Private Label brand – they offer chic and feminine pieces that always have a spot in my closet. I was also sure to bring back some of our favourite styles!
Explore trans-seasonal outfits, colourful dresses and airy, silky pyjama sets. We hope you love them as much as I do.
See the collection below.
Brands: @privatelabelng x @ozinnadotcom