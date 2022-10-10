Ozinna x Private Label Just Unveiled Their Vibrant Collaborative Collection

Celebrity stylist and fashion writer Ozinna Anumudu recently collaborated with premium womenswear brand Private Label to unveil a vibrant new collection.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ozinna told us in a statement:

Taking part in this collaboration is special to me as I truly love the Private Label brand – they offer chic and feminine pieces that always have a spot in my closet. I was also sure to bring back some of our favourite styles!

Explore trans-seasonal outfits, colourful dresses and airy, silky pyjama sets. We hope you love them as much as I do.