A Week In Style: If You’re Looking for Outfit Inspiration, Nonye Udeogu Is Your Plug!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s style spotlight is on style influencer and content creator Nonye Udeogu, known as @thisthingcalledfashion, on InstagramThe style star’s sartorial choices grab our attention every time she posts. With bold accessories, vibrant pieces in various cuts, and creative combinations. It’s clear to see that Nonye is a certified style star.

If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits for the week using Nonye as a style guide.

Monday 

A pink set and checkered overcoat paired with minimal accessories will turn heads wherever you go. It’s what we’d call the VIP look.

Tuesday  

An all-black outfit looks great with so many shoe styles & colours!

Wednesday 

We love a gorgeous all-pink everything moment! It’s giving “Fashun” 

Thursday 

Okay! A look that can transition from work to Thursday happy hour cocktails is a win-win.

Friday  

A sweatsuit will look amazing with your go-to denim jacket. #DenimFriday

Saturday  

Major rich aunty vibes for that Saturday Owambe gathering! Sign us up!

Sunday 

We adore a look that can take you from brunch with the girls to a romantic date with your beau later in the evening.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

