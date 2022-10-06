Cynthia Erivo Delivered a Lesson in Front Row Fashion at the Louis Vuitton SS23 Showcase

Cynthia Erivo stole the show while attending Louis Vuitton‘s spring 2023 showcase in Paris. As someone who frequently graces the red carpet with statement Louis Vuitton pieces, it was no surprise when the star stunned at the fashion brand’s latest show at Paris Fashion Week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

In keeping with her usual style, Cynthia needed to make a statement look for the front row. Styled by Jason Bolden, she sported Louis Vuitton’s bronze crisscross top, which she paired with high-waist leather harem pants. She completed the look with a monogram top-handle Louis Vuitton bag and gold sky-high platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

For beauty, Cynthia opted for a blue metallic cat eye, bold lashes and glossy lips, paired perfectly with her signature buzz cut. For this look, she kept her jewellery minimal but kept her septum piercing and tiny huggies and studs.

Credits

Styling: @jasonbolden

Video: @nishajohny

Makeup: @giselle_makeup