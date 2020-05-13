Connect with us

Style

13 Super Cute Outfits You'll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP

Style

From a Refugee Camp to the Runway - Eman Deng is Taking the Modelling Industry by Storm

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

Style

Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana's New Dating Series on IGTV

Style

Fe Noel's Daughter of The Soil Collection Has ALL The Looks We Are Eyeing Post Quarantine

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Our Editors Served Major Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week

Style

BN Collection To Closet: Idia Aisien in Emmy Kasbit

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Lisa Folawiyo, Yasmin Furmie , Denola Grey And More

Style

Serena Williams Is The Face of the Stuart Weitzman SS20 Campaign!

Promotions Style

Find out about Feyisola Adeyemi, 'Luxury by Feyi' + Her Journey to building a Successful Brand

Style

13 Super Cute Outfits You’ll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP

BellaNaija Style

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

On her IGTV channel she shared:

13 outfits for after Quarantine or for 2021, whichever one comes first.

Changing 13 times for a 10 seconds video is not something anyone should do but here I am.😖

Look 1: full look from @kaicollective
Look 2: full look including shoes from Zara, Bag: @boyyboutique
Look 3: Dress: @H&M, Jacket: @wildkulture,Shoes : Zara
Look 4: Skirt and Top: Zara
Look 5: Jacket: @andotherstories, Jeans: @algode
Look 5: Full look : @Eloracollection
Look 6: Jumpsuit: @eloracollection(Coming soon)
Look 7: Top and Jeans: Zara, Shoes: @bottegaveneta
Look 9: jumpsuit: @andotherstories
Look 10: Jacket: @topsshop

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ‘Hafsah (@hafymo) on

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

BN Book Review: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Advertisement
css.php