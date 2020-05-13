Style
13 Super Cute Outfits You’ll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP
On her IGTV channel she shared:
13 outfits for after Quarantine or for 2021, whichever one comes first.
—
Changing 13 times for a 10 seconds video is not something anyone should do but here I am.😖
—
Look 1: full look from @kaicollective
Look 2: full look including shoes from Zara, Bag: @boyyboutique
Look 3: Dress: @H&M, Jacket: @wildkulture,Shoes : Zara
Look 4: Skirt and Top: Zara
Look 5: Jacket: @andotherstories, Jeans: @algode
Look 5: Full look : @Eloracollection
Look 6: Jumpsuit: @eloracollection(Coming soon)
Look 7: Top and Jeans: Zara, Shoes: @bottegaveneta
Look 9: jumpsuit: @andotherstories
Look 10: Jacket: @topsshop
View this post on Instagram