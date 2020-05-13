Connect with us

Style

We're Totally Ready to Raid Toke Makinwa's Shoe Closet

Style

13 Super Cute Outfits You'll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP

Style

From a Refugee Camp to the Runway - Eman Deng is Taking the Modelling Industry by Storm

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

Style

Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana's New Dating Series on IGTV

Style

Fe Noel's Daughter of The Soil Collection Has ALL The Looks We Are Eyeing Post Quarantine

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Our Editors Served Major Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week

Style

BN Collection To Closet: Idia Aisien in Emmy Kasbit

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Lisa Folawiyo, Yasmin Furmie , Denola Grey And More

Style

Serena Williams Is The Face of the Stuart Weitzman SS20 Campaign!

Style

We’re Totally Ready to Raid Toke Makinwa’s Shoe Closet

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s no secret that Toke Makinwa’s wardrobe is the envy of many a fashionista. Whether in a stunning custom Orapeleng Modutle dress on the red carpet, a flattering athleisure look for her TikTok videos, or relaxed jeans and tee looks accessorised with seriously statement designer pieces for running around  off-duty. Ever the fashion chameleon, Toke enjoys fashion but what always grounds her look? Her shoes, of course! And she has tonnes and tonnes of them. Many of them incredibly nice, for that matter. 

From trendy Dad sneakers by Balenciaga and Off White to upcoming designers like Malone Souliers and red-hot designers Amina Muaddi. They add instant polish to her looks—and like the social media star that she is, she gave us a deeper dive into her shoe closet for the TikTok 60 Days Shoes Challenge, you’ll see her shoe collection extends well beyond the regular. 

On her Instagram she shared:

60 days shoes challenge….

The team won’t let me rest till we did this. @dami_oke pulled it off on the edits, the things we get up to in my closet is insane, I love shoes 😍😍😍 here are some of my fav pairs 👠🔥💋. My ultimate fav pair has to be the most iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi “something blue”, I love them cos Big proposed to Carrie in them and I am a hopeless romantic. I’ll always have them ❤️

Watch this video to see a cross-section of her impressive shoe collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

BN Book Review: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Advertisement
css.php