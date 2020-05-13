We’re Totally Ready to Raid Toke Makinwa’s Shoe Closet

It’s no secret that Toke Makinwa’s wardrobe is the envy of many a fashionista. Whether in a stunning custom Orapeleng Modutle dress on the red carpet, a flattering athleisure look for her TikTok videos, or relaxed jeans and tee looks accessorised with seriously statement designer pieces for running around off-duty. Ever the fashion chameleon, Toke enjoys fashion but what always grounds her look? Her shoes, of course! And she has tonnes and tonnes of them. Many of them incredibly nice, for that matter.

From trendy Dad sneakers by Balenciaga and Off White to upcoming designers like Malone Souliers and red-hot designers Amina Muaddi. They add instant polish to her looks—and like the social media star that she is, she gave us a deeper dive into her shoe closet for the TikTok 60 Days Shoes Challenge, you’ll see her shoe collection extends well beyond the regular.

On her Instagram she shared:

60 days shoes challenge…. The team won’t let me rest till we did this. @dami_oke pulled it off on the edits, the things we get up to in my closet is insane, I love shoes 😍😍😍 here are some of my fav pairs 👠🔥💋. My ultimate fav pair has to be the most iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi “something blue”, I love them cos Big proposed to Carrie in them and I am a hopeless romantic. I’ll always have them ❤️

Watch this video to see a cross-section of her impressive shoe collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on May 8, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!