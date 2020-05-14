Connect with us

RiRi is teaching us how to Keep Summer Alive with a New Eyewear Collection

5 hours ago

Summer 2020 may not be what we hoped it would be but it looks like Rihanna’s coming to the rescue to ensure we still have an amazing summer. Bad Girl Riri just dropped a new collection of sunshades and she is teaching us how to rock them to perfection.

Rihanna’s Fenty collection is entering year two with sleeker designs. After hosting a huge sale last week, the brand is back with a new collection of eyewear that is perfect for the hot summer season.

 

Photo Credit: @badgalriri

