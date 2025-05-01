Gym Buddies Turned Soulmates! Here’s How Zara & Ahmed’s Jouney Began

Love can be found anywhere, and he gym is no exception. Zara had just signed up for a new gym. Little did she know that this would lead her to her soulmate, Ahmed,

From their first exchange, something just clicked. What began as chance encounters at the gym soon turned into deep conversations, a sweet first date, and a love that has only grown stronger with time. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together and are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding shoot. Their journey reminds us that love can show up when we least expect it — sometimes, right outside the gym. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Zara:

Our love story began when I stepped into my new gym. I was excited to start fresh in my new city. After a great workout, I headed out to my car, ready to call it a day. That’s when I saw this cute guy resting against my car, looking relaxed. I approached him feeling surprised, and realised I had accidentally blocked his car from moving. I quickly apologised, but to my surprise, he was calm and understanding. “It’s fine,” he said with a gentle smile, and I was struck by his kind demeanour. The next day, we met again at the gym, and we smiled at each other. He approached me, and we started chatting. Before long, we became gym buddies. A few days later, he asked me out on a date, and I agreed. That date turned out to be the start of something special – he asked me to be his girlfriend, and I said yes. And the rest is history.

Credits

Bride: @___xahra.__pearl

Groom: @__olayinka_a

Planner: @zee_empireevent