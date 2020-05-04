BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Olamide Ogundele, Bisola Omoregha , Jackie Aina And More

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Bisola Omoregha

Debbie Beeko

Adut Akech Bior

Yvonne Victoria

Olamide Ogundele

Didi Olomide

Jemimah Kefas

Jackie Aina

Chizi Duru

Sacha Okoh

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!