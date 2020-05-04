Connect with us

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Olamide Ogundele, Bisola Omoregha , Jackie Aina And More

Beauty Style

Super Model Summer! Adut Akech, Kaia Gerber, He Cong & More Cover V Magazine's New Issue

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Vanessa Gyimah, Nyane Lebajoa, Liesl Laurie And More

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: The Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Stories You Need to Brighten Your Week

Beauty Scoop

Toyin Lawani covers The KOKO Magazine's Special Coronavirus Issue

Beauty

Inside the Stunningly Simple Skincare Routine of A Top Model

Beauty

Top Lifestyle Influencer Asiyami Gold Shares the Secrets to Her Screenshot-Worthy Braided Do's

Beauty

Sacha Okoh Shared Her Entire Anti Blemish Skin-Care Routine, and It’s Less Elaborate Than You'd Expect

Beauty

Here's Everything We Know About Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Daytime Makeup Routine

Beauty BN TV

This Episode of "No Filter with Naomi" featuring Jackie Aina is a MUST WATCH

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Olamide Ogundele, Bisola Omoregha , Jackie Aina And More

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Bisola Omoregha

 Debbie Beeko

Adut Akech Bior

Yvonne Victoria 

Olamide Ogundele

Didi Olomide

Jemimah Kefas

Jackie Aina

Chizi Duru

Sacha Okoh

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Temi Olajide: How Motherhood Has Evolved Over the Past 25 Years

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Advertisement
css.php