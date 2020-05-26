BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Latasha Ngwube, Aghogho Ogunsanya, Ayanda Thabethe And More

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Nyane Lebajoa

Latasha Ngwube

Mihlali Ndamase

Cassandra Collins

Ini Dima Okojie

Nanfe Jemima Kefas

Ayanda Thabethe

Aghogho Ogunsanya

Ronke Raji 

 

