Hair Care + Yoga, Enjoy This Recap of Mega Growth's Virtual Event Last Saturday

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Latasha Ngwube, Aghogho Ogunsanya, Ayanda Thabethe And More

A Ronke Raji DIY Tutorial on How to Dye Your Natural Hair Blonde | WATCH

Update! Alma Rex-Ezonfade's Glowy Skincare Routine

Alexandrina Makeup shared the Secret to her Perfect Natural Glam Look on #BNTutorialTuesday!

BN Beauty: 8 Times DJ Cuppy Served Major Pink Hair Inspiration

Dimma Umeh Tries Popular Tik Tok Makeup Hacks on this Hilarious Episode of her Vlog

Layefa's Mum Does her Makeup Tutorial Voiceover & It's So Amusing | WATCH

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bernicia Boateng, Eki Ogunbor , Kamo Modisakeng And More

Sir John's Sunday Skincare Routine Will Help You Glow From the Inside Out

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We are amid a worldwide pandemic, and for most people, the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus is the hardest thing to handle. With the partial lockdown and curfew still in place, some women are unsure of how to care for their hair at home.

Profectiv Mega Growth, one of Nigeria’s leading hair care brands, hosted a virtual hair care event with influencers last Saturday to introduce their 3 step hair regimen –  the Mega Growth deep conditioner, break free leave-in strengthener and growth oil. During the virtual event, the brand’s hairstylist, Ekemini Udoh, shared hair care tips and gave detailed descriptions on the right ways to use Mega Growth products to achieve healthy hair.

The brand manager, Bukola Yusuph, also spoke about the importance of a good hair care regimen for strong and beautiful hair. She said, ‘Getting strong and beautiful hair is as easy as 1,2,3 with the Mega Growth hair regimen range. The products in this range have been formulated with wonder oils to rejuvenate the scalp, stimulate hair growth, soften and add shine to the hair among many other benefits.’

The event also featured a yoga session where the influencers learnt different poses and breathing exercises that are helpful for hair growth. Prior to the virtual event, the invited brand influencers shared their excitement about the event on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that Several Yoga poses can help with numerous hair problems? On Saturday, during my virtual pamper session with @megagrowthnigeria ,I learnt how different yoga poses can help with enhancing hair growth, curb hair loss and improve the general health of my hair.. I’m definitely incorporating yoga to my daily routine henceforth. Who’s with me ?? This huge box got delivered over the weekend and I cannot wait to try out every single product and give my reviews on them.. I’m excited to begin my journey to a more healthier hair with mega growth. BTW, their leave in conditioner smells so good.. ❤️ . #ifyokoye #strongnbeautiful #megagrowthnigeria #healthyhairjourney #texlaxedhair #relaxedhair

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mega Growth products are made with active ingredients to nourish the scalp and all hair types, making hair strong on the inside and beautiful on the outside.

Follow @megagrowthnigeria on Instagram for all brand updates.
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

