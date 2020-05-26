Hair Care + Yoga, Enjoy This Recap of Mega Growth’s Virtual Event Last Saturday

We are amid a worldwide pandemic, and for most people, the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus is the hardest thing to handle. With the partial lockdown and curfew still in place, some women are unsure of how to care for their hair at home.

Profectiv Mega Growth, one of Nigeria’s leading hair care brands, hosted a virtual hair care event with influencers last Saturday to introduce their 3 step hair regimen – the Mega Growth deep conditioner, break free leave-in strengthener and growth oil. During the virtual event, the brand’s hairstylist, Ekemini Udoh, shared hair care tips and gave detailed descriptions on the right ways to use Mega Growth products to achieve healthy hair.

The brand manager, Bukola Yusuph, also spoke about the importance of a good hair care regimen for strong and beautiful hair. She said, ‘Getting strong and beautiful hair is as easy as 1,2,3 with the Mega Growth hair regimen range. The products in this range have been formulated with wonder oils to rejuvenate the scalp, stimulate hair growth, soften and add shine to the hair among many other benefits.’

The event also featured a yoga session where the influencers learnt different poses and breathing exercises that are helpful for hair growth. Prior to the virtual event, the invited brand influencers shared their excitement about the event on social media.

Mega Growth products are made with active ingredients to nourish the scalp and all hair types, making hair strong on the inside and beautiful on the outside.

