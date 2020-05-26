Beauty
Hair Care + Yoga, Enjoy This Recap of Mega Growth’s Virtual Event Last Saturday
We are amid a worldwide pandemic, and for most people, the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus is the hardest thing to handle. With the partial lockdown and curfew still in place, some women are unsure of how to care for their hair at home.
Profectiv Mega Growth, one of Nigeria’s leading hair care brands, hosted a virtual hair care event with influencers last Saturday to introduce their 3 step hair regimen – the Mega Growth deep conditioner, break free leave-in strengthener and growth oil. During the virtual event, the brand’s hairstylist, Ekemini Udoh, shared hair care tips and gave detailed descriptions on the right ways to use Mega Growth products to achieve healthy hair.
The brand manager, Bukola Yusuph, also spoke about the importance of a good hair care regimen for strong and beautiful hair. She said, ‘Getting strong and beautiful hair is as easy as 1,2,3 with the Mega Growth hair regimen range. The products in this range have been formulated with wonder oils to rejuvenate the scalp, stimulate hair growth, soften and add shine to the hair among many other benefits.’
The event also featured a yoga session where the influencers learnt different poses and breathing exercises that are helpful for hair growth. Prior to the virtual event, the invited brand influencers shared their excitement about the event on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Life is a balancing act ! I love myself so I must take care of myself. I drink green tea , I work out because I want to be healthy and strong andddd look cute in my baffs. AND I take care of my hairrrrr . I am working on balancing it all. Not one extreme or another but balance . A little of this , a little of that . There are some seasons where it’s all or nothing but more importantly – I am after consistency. I am smiling cause I am about to jump on a Saturday Selfcare session with @megagrowthnigeria . We are going to be talking about hair and wellbeing. Plus I get to show off my latest stretch moves 😝Swipe ripe to see how I balance well #MegaGrowthNigeria #StrongNBeautiful
View this post on Instagram
1,2,3 let’s go . GIVEAWAY & UNBOXING Unboxing my @megagrowthnigeria package. On Saturday I was introduced to the new #Megagrowth regimen that encourages women to experience a #StrongNBeautiful hair journey. This package comes with the Anti-breakage Strengthener Deep Conditioner . The Anti-breakage Growth Oil and the Leave-In Strengthener Cream ! . . I am really excited to share my experience with you . Before we get to that I will be doing a giveaway. I will giveaway one item of each. To qualify to win, please tell me all the items in the box. Also you gotta live in Lagos. 😘😘😘 lets beginnnnn #megagrowthnigeria
View this post on Instagram
I had a pretty intense and productive week. Super stoked to have been invited to a much needed virtual pamper session organized by @megagrowthnigeria . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We will be doing some yoga 🧘♀️ and also learn about their recently launched hair care products too.. can’t wait to share this experience with you all. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ifyokoye #MegaGrowthNigeria #StrongNBeautiful
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that Several Yoga poses can help with numerous hair problems? On Saturday, during my virtual pamper session with @megagrowthnigeria ,I learnt how different yoga poses can help with enhancing hair growth, curb hair loss and improve the general health of my hair.. I’m definitely incorporating yoga to my daily routine henceforth. Who’s with me ?? This huge box got delivered over the weekend and I cannot wait to try out every single product and give my reviews on them.. I’m excited to begin my journey to a more healthier hair with mega growth. BTW, their leave in conditioner smells so good.. ❤️ . #ifyokoye #strongnbeautiful #megagrowthnigeria #healthyhairjourney #texlaxedhair #relaxedhair
View this post on Instagram
STRENGTH AND BEAUTY It's Saturday and i am learning how to take care of my Body, Mind, Soul and HAIR today with @megagrowthnigeria at the Virtual Hair care Saturday Session. The little things we take for granted, and honestly, I cant wait to share with all of you all the DEET😉!. #StrongNbeautiful #MegaGrowthNigeria If you are reading this? When last did you take care of your body and Hair(DONT LIE🤣)? Especially during this season? It's okay, I wouldnt judge.
View this post on Instagram
It’s washday but first I’ve got my hair up and off my face ready for a workout. I’m about to tune into a fun virtual Hair Care Saturday Event with @MegaGrowthNigeria. Super excited to see what’s in store for us. Will be back with all the details soon! #StrongNBeautiful #naturalhair #haircare #MegaGrowthNigeria #naturalhairproducts #megagrowthng #haircaresaturday
View this post on Instagram
Unboxing my package from @megagrowthnigeria and sharing a few tips on why yoga is healthy for your hair. Since the lockdown, I haven’t been giving my hair any attention or care but now, I’m motivated to give my hair all the love and attention it deserves with my new products from @megagrowthnigeria Will be using these products for the next couple of weeks. Lets care for our hair🧡🧡🧡 #strongnbeautiful #megagrowthnigeria PS: no makeup
View this post on Instagram
With all this stress lately, I’m looking forward to having a reallyyyyyyy good time with the @megagrowthnigeria virtual pamper and wellness session. I’m told we will be doing some 🧘♀️and understanding how my overall well-being can help me maintain my healthy hair! Will be sharing on my stories guys so hype me ooo. 💪🏾💪🏾 #StrongNBeautiful #MegaGrowthNigeria
View this post on Instagram
Small #SelfcareSaturday virtual class yesterday with @megagrowthnigeria and everything is just soft like today’s bread! 😍😍 The virtual yoga 🧘♀️ class really stretched out tension from these bones and had me feeling like a baby girl again. I learnt stress is a huge factor that can lead to thinning, hair loss and in some cases hair pulling disorder! Then I received my pamper kit that included the *Break Free Daily Leave-in Strengthener *Anti- Breakage Deep Conditioner *Mega Growth Oil *Anti- Damage No-Lye Relaxer Who wants to join my 20 month old healthy hair journey using the Mega Growth Regimen? #StrongNBeautiful #MegaGrowthNigeria
Mega Growth products are made with active ingredients to nourish the scalp and all hair types, making hair strong on the inside and beautiful on the outside.
