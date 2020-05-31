You Shouldn’t Miss Out on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. We had our BellaNaija Weddings Freshers Week where we showcased wedding vendors we have never featured on all our platforms. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Yes to Love at Jesutofunmi & Mosope’s White Wedding

#TheMJunion Traditional Engagement is Just So Beautiful

They Went from Being Neighbours to Husband & Wife! See Their Traditional Wedding

Pre-wedding shoots we absolutely loved.

Instagram DM Was The Plug for Faith & Goke’s Love Story

Nicole & Shawn Found Love in Medical School! See their #BNBling Moment

Check out these wedding planning tips and guides.

Thinking of How to Style Your Bridal Hair? Didi Richards has 5 Tips to Help

5 Decor Ideas You’ll Love for an Intimate Wedding by Platinum Planners

These 5 Cocktail Ideas by Naturelle Cocktails are Worth Making with Bae

You’d Want to Try Cooking These 5 Easy Meals by Ikookomi with Bae

5 Things You Ought to Know Before Setting Up Your Wedding Registry

On honeymoon…

 

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Cambodia Is Bucket-List Honeymoon Worthy

You’d Definitely Want to Know These 5 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations

Forever love…

Enjoy Every Bit of The Dami-Asolos’ Love Story on this Episode of #AtHomewithBN

9 Years Down, Forever to Go! See the Yusufs on this #AtHomewithBN Episode

Loving Nathaniel & Sarah’s Sweet 7th Anniversary Messages to Each Other💕

Maryam & Sadiq Answer 6 Questions on Marriage You’ll Absolutely Love to Read

Get to Know Stacy & Sam on this Episode of the #AtHomewithBN

Beauty looks…

Beauty by Olay Absolutely Slayed This Nude Bridal Beauty Look

One Word for this Beauty Look by Riirii Makeovers is Stunning

Dear Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look

This Beauty Look is all the White Wedding Glam Inspo You Need

Kiki was a Stunner in these 4 Outfits for her Trad + She Made 3 of Her Dresses

