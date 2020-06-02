Love is definitely a beautiful thing and we love to celebrate weddings.

Today, it is the beautiful union between Jesutofunmi and Mosope. We love every detail of their day from the decor to the lit after-party. Their traditional engagement was beautifully planned by Perfect Touch Events. They had a fun day celebrating their love and union according to the Yoruba culture of the couple. With a lot of colours and beauty, you definitely want to see their day.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Traditional Engagement

Credits

Couple: @tofunmi13 @boboyisha

Planner: @perfecttevents

Makeup: @iamdodos

Asooke: @shadiat_alasooke

Gele: @glowbydemz

Second look: @reine.roi

Photography: @awgz.married

Dress: @wendysbridal

Suit: @kimonokollection

Hair: @jodyscurlbox