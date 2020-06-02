Connect with us

Weddings

Together Forever! See Jesutofunmi & Mosope's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

You Shouldn't Miss Out on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Movies & TV Sweet Spot Weddings

Toolz & Tunde Demuren Share Sweet Memories to Mark their 4th Year Wedding Anniversary 

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 338

BN TV Movies & TV Weddings

Mike & Perri Edwards Give us a Lowdown on their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Weddings

It All Started with a DM on Instagram! Faith & Goke's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

All the Stories You Need to Look Out For This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

BN TV Weddings

"The best day of our lives!" Dodos Gives us a Look Into her Intimate White Wedding in Marrakech

Weddings

They had Their First Date, 2 Days After They Met! See Uyo & Rio's Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 337

Weddings

Together Forever! See Jesutofunmi & Mosope’s Beautiful Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love is definitely a beautiful thing and we love to celebrate weddings.

Today, it is the beautiful union between Jesutofunmi and Mosope. We love every detail of their day from the decor to the lit after-party. Their traditional engagement was beautifully planned by Perfect Touch Events. They had a fun day celebrating their love and union according to the Yoruba culture of the couple. With a lot of colours and beauty, you definitely want to see their day.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

 

Traditional Engagement

 

Credits

Couple: @tofunmi13 @boboyisha
Planner@perfecttevents
Makeup: @iamdodos
Asooke: @shadiat_alasooke
Gele@glowbydemz
Second look: @reine.roi
Photography: @awgz.married
Planner@perfecttevents
Makeup: @iamdodos
Dress@wendysbridal
Suit@kimonokollection
Hair@jodyscurlbox

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms
Advertisement
css.php