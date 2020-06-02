Weddings
Together Forever! See Jesutofunmi & Mosope’s Beautiful Wedding
Love is definitely a beautiful thing and we love to celebrate weddings.
Today, it is the beautiful union between Jesutofunmi and Mosope. We love every detail of their day from the decor to the lit after-party. Their traditional engagement was beautifully planned by Perfect Touch Events. They had a fun day celebrating their love and union according to the Yoruba culture of the couple. With a lot of colours and beauty, you definitely want to see their day.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.
Traditional Engagement
Credits
Couple: @tofunmi13 @boboyisha
Planner: @perfecttevents
Makeup: @iamdodos
Asooke: @shadiat_alasooke
Gele: @glowbydemz
Second look: @reine.roi
Photography: @awgz.married
Dress: @wendysbridal
Suit: @kimonokollection
Hair: @jodyscurlbox