AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 339

@ayisha_yakubuu Dress- @tokko_atelier Makeup – @angela_laryea Photo- @print_photography 2
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@ayisha_yakubuu Dress- @tokko_atelier Makeup – @angela_laryea Photo- @print_photography
@alexxekubo
@divinegcreations Photo- @allan_r_castillo Dress- @h.o.dabiara Makeup- @patriciadivine_1 @divinegcreations Accessories by @goddessnahin
@_odion_
Bride @iamkikiblac_style & her #AsoEbiBella
Photo- @olaerephotography
@fatumahasha
#AsoEbiBella
Photo- @giwarmataphotography
@bintaberry
@fai_world
@esther_biade
@miracle_nedu 💎 Outfit- @kochhouse_ Shoes- @the.nedbrand
@kash_kids
@kyraglint
Dress- @favouritefashion_bintaberry
Dress- @shopezclothin
@style_dossier
@roselynfelli
@zikorahafrica
@roselynfelli in @house_of_pearl_
@sharonooja in @topefnr
@tolubally is trés chic in @2207bytbally
@moofadesigns
@pretty_ib’s fit! #AnkaraLover #AsoEbiBella Makeup @fumis_makeup_studio Dress @lamode_de_ib
#AsoEbiBella
@itsgugugumede
@lindaosifo Photo- @callmekoldre Dress- @the10kshop
@tobibakre x @femibakre @mory_coco
@_nuciee_ in @adas_couture
@theenkayofficial in @theenkayclothing
@e22worldoffashion
@afrikenbynana @aligiinamakeover
@abrantiethegentleman
@zennysassy Dress- @house_of_zenny Photo- @aivis_photography ⌚@princessaccessoriez Shades- @winnieehi_col Hair- @rashlysheedah1
@muriel_blanche
@obilo92 in @freshbydotun Photography- @tosin_josh Makeup- @stylegod11 Publicist- @moafricapr
Kids!
@chebiicateringservices
@iambaby_zee’s swag is in full effect, clad in @michaelcharlesng
@chebiicateringservices 2
Outfit- @miss_e_fashion
@adahprecious_ & her mini twinning in @seamsbysheun
@prince_romzy #Kids ❤ Photo- @modu27photography Styled by @jaystyledme_ . Backdrop- @kraftcustombackdrops
#Edo Bride and her mini #AsoEbiBella Photo- @august55media #Lklovestory2020 Makeup @dimpleartistry Beads- @justbeadit_ng Hairstylist- @hairbyniyot__ Dress- @adopolra_creations Nails- @gold_beautyworld
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!