AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 339

Style

AsoEbi Bella

Published

36 mins ago

 on

@ayisha_yakubuu Dress- @tokko_atelier Makeup – @angela_laryea Photo- @print_photography 2

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@ayisha_yakubuu Dress- @tokko_atelier Makeup – @angela_laryea Photo- @print_photography

@alexxekubo

@divinegcreations Photo- @allan_r_castillo Dress- @h.o.dabiara Makeup- @patriciadivine_1 @divinegcreations Accessories by @goddessnahin

@_odion_

Bride @iamkikiblac_style & her #AsoEbiBella

Photo- @olaerephotography

@fatumahasha

#AsoEbiBella

Photo- @giwarmataphotography

@bintaberry

@fai_world

@esther_biade

@miracle_nedu 💎 Outfit- @kochhouse_ Shoes- @the.nedbrand

@kash_kids

@kyraglint

Dress- @favouritefashion_bintaberry

Dress- @shopezclothin

@style_dossier

@roselynfelli

@zikorahafrica

@roselynfelli in @house_of_pearl_

@sharonooja in @topefnr

@tolubally is trés chic in @2207bytbally

@moofadesigns

@pretty_ib’s fit! #AnkaraLover #AsoEbiBella Makeup @fumis_makeup_studio Dress @lamode_de_ib

#AsoEbiBella

@itsgugugumede

@lindaosifo Photo- @callmekoldre Dress- @the10kshop

@tobibakre x @femibakre @mory_coco

@_nuciee_ in @adas_couture

@theenkayofficial in @theenkayclothing

@e22worldoffashion

@afrikenbynana @aligiinamakeover

@abrantiethegentleman

@zennysassy Dress- @house_of_zenny Photo- @aivis_photography ⌚@princessaccessoriez Shades- @winnieehi_col Hair- @rashlysheedah1

@muriel_blanche

@obilo92 in @freshbydotun Photography- @tosin_josh Makeup- @stylegod11 Publicist- @moafricapr

Kids!

@chebiicateringservices

@iambaby_zee’s swag is in full effect, clad in @michaelcharlesng

@chebiicateringservices 2

Outfit- @miss_e_fashion

@adahprecious_ & her mini twinning in @seamsbysheun

@prince_romzy #Kids ❤ Photo- @modu27photography Styled by @jaystyledme_ . Backdrop- @kraftcustombackdrops

#Edo Bride and her mini #AsoEbiBella Photo- @august55media #Lklovestory2020 Makeup @dimpleartistry Beads- @justbeadit_ng Hairstylist- @hairbyniyot__ Dress- @adopolra_creations Nails- @gold_beautyworld

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

 

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

