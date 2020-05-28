Toolz & Tunde Demuren Share Sweet Memories to Mark their 4th Year Wedding Anniversary 

Toolz Oniru-Demuren wants to annoy just one person for the rest of her life and that person is her husband, Tunde Demuren.

May 28 marks the 4th year the couple walked down the aisle and they are celebrating with adorable memories from their wedding. Taking to his Instagram, Tunde shared a sweet moment from their white wedding ceremony captured in a photo and he captioned it

4 Years don waka/ we still dey carry go/nobody go solo🎶🎶🎵🎼🎼

Love you T #Tsquared4Eternity

Toolz also shared a funny photo from the ceremony with the caption:

You’re the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life 🤣

Happy Anniversary Daddy Chairman!

Love you fierce!

The couple who got married in the year 2016 has been blessed with a lovely son named Asher.

Photo Credit: @captdemuren