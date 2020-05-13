Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Inspired News

Pastor Tunde Bakare is Donating his Church Premises as Isolation Centres 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Biodun Da-Silva: Setting Goals In a Time of Uncertainty

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Theo Ubabunike: Here's What I Learned From Watching the Michelle Obama 'Becoming' Documentary on Netflix

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired Promotions

Millie Small, the Bournvita Girl dies Aged 72

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Seth Godin.

The things you didn’t have the guts to try are your biggest failure.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

BN Book Review: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

BN Prose: Many Colours of Rainbow by Nneamaka Onochie

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php