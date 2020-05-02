Connect with us

News

Don't Miss Today's Edition of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Get Familiar with the Guidelines Towards the Containment of COVID-19 From May 4

News

Day 5 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project is Focusing on Gender Equality

News

NCDC Chairman Reveals that Lagos State is Struggling with Bed Spaces + Other COVID-19 Updates

News

You Should Join Day 4 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Here's How the New Lagos State COVID-19 Guidelines Affect You + Global World Updates

Features News

Mubarak Bala's Story - Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

News

Day 3: Get Involved with Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Daily Coronavirus Updates: IMF Approves $3.4bn Emergency Support for Nigeria

News

DAY 2: You Can Be A Part of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Don’t Miss Today’s Edition of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, are looking for ways that they can help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience and they are doing this through the 30-day Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

This 30-day challenge for change initiative kicked on Monday, April 28.

It’s a fun, interactive way to engage with and learn from the experts in each area.

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

Today’s challenge is on “Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all” and is unpacked by Matthew Russell, Atlassian Program Manager.

***

Read it below.

 

***

Things to note about the challenge:

  • The challenges are open to students of any age.
  • Currently, they’re only available in English.
  • If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.
  • You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.
  • We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

You can read more Frequently Asked Questions about the challenge here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Fatima Allahnanan: 5 Things You Can Relate To If You’re Fasting This Ramadan

Mfonobong Inyang: May Day 2020 and Skills For the Post-Pandemic Worker

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php