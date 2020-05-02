Get Familiar with the Guidelines Towards the Containment of COVID-19 From May 4

238 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infection to 2170, 351 people have recovered, while 68 others have died from the disease. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 92 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 36 in FCT, 30 in Lagos, 16 in Gombe, 10 in Bauchi, 8 in Delta, 6 in Oyo, 5 in Zamfara, 5 in Sokoto, 4 in Ondo, 4 in Nasarawa, 3 in Kwara, 3 in Edo, 3 in Ekiti, 3 in Borno, 3 in Yobe, 2 in Adamawa, 1 in Niger, 1 in Imo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Rivers, and 1 in Enugu.

Breakdown of cases by state as at May 1, 2020 pic.twitter.com/l3NSukEBXV — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 1, 2020

Three COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Kano State

The state Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle on Saturday morning. The Ministry also confirmed 92 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in the state to 311.

#COVID19KN Update as at 11:25pm 1st May 2020

*️⃣ 92 new cases of #COVID19KN cases confirmed.

*️⃣ Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 311.

*️⃣ 3 additional #COVID19KN deaths were recorded. Total #COVID19KN deaths are now 8. pic.twitter.com/CrTGYGNtAn — Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) May 1, 2020

The guidelines for the phased and gradual lockdown ease by the Federal Government

The Federal Government has released new guidelines towards the containment of COVID-19 from May 4, 2020. The guidelines, signed by the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated that anyone without a face mask in public would be prosecuted.

The document states that:

Anyone who presents a temperature of above 38ºC will be mandated to return home.

Anyone who presents a temperature of above 38ºC will be mandated to return home and call NCDC for evaluation.

Anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted.

Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted. Anyone attending a gathering of more than 20 people will be prosecuted.

Any member of the public who violates the ban on Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline will be prosecuted.

Read the full statement below:

IMPLEMENTATION GUIDELINES BY #PTFCOVID19 FOR PHASED AND GRADUAL EASING OF THE LOCKDOWN: Page 1 pic.twitter.com/W820riohcc — Covid-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) | Nigeria (@DigiCommsNG) May 1, 2020

Founder of AIT, Raymond Dokpesi, 7 family members test positive for coronavirus

Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of Daar communications, his daughter-in-law, along with six members of his family, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

PUNCH says according to ait.live, “a test conducted by the NCDC on the Dokpesi family came out positive for the eight members of the family”. AIT stated that other affected family members were, on Friday, conveyed by the NCDC to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, where his son was receiving treatment.

PUNCH reports that the Raymond Dokpesi spoke to journalists shortly after the arrival of the ambulance, saying, “I am quite okay, I feel very well.”

He made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, three days after his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, tested positive. The statement said the family members are on their way to the federal government isolation centre in Gwagwalada

The statement signed and issued by the management of DAAR Communications, said the test, which was carried out on Thursday, April 23, 2020, came back positive on Friday.

We wish to state that in conformity with the Federal Government protocol on the COVID-19 administration and management, his entire household and those that had contacts with him were subsequently subjected to the test and with so much emotional pains, we hereby announce that the under listed have equally been confirmed positive.

The statement added:

High Chief Aleogho Dokpesi (His Father/Founder, DAAR Communications PLC), our chairman’s wife, his three children and some relatives, a total of eight, are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja. The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu launches 118-bed isolation centre in Gbagada, Lagos

With the daily increase of coronavirus cases in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, inaugurated a new 118-bed Isolation Center in the Gbagada area of the state.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Sanwo-Olu announced the launch of the new isolation centre and also shared that 26 more patients have been given the green light.

Dear Lagosians, we are expanding our isolation capacity with more locations and medical equipment to cater to the increasing numbers of confirmed cases. Our Gbagada isolation and biosecurity centre was launched today and will be instrumental as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos state. We also discharged 26 more COVID-19 patients; 14 males and 12 females, including two foreign nationals, a Polish and a Filipino, bringing our successfully managed and discharged cases to 225. Improved testing and contact tracing is leading to more cases, which makes it even more important to follow all medical guidelines and precautions for avoiding transmission of the virus.

In another statement, he announced the introduction of a COVID-19 allowance for frontline workers. The statement reads:

It is only fitting that I dedicate this year’s commemoration of the Workers’ Day to celebrating the true heroes of this season, which are the health workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19. Since this virus started to ravage our communities and disrupt our lives, these heroes have not just been going to work daily, they have been going to war daily against this unseen enemy. As part of ongoing efforts to boost the morale of our health workers while they work hard in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos, we approved a 400 per cent increment in the Hazard Allowance of Health Officers in the state for the month of April. We have also introduced a COVID-19 Allowance for all our frontline workers, which is a very generous amount that takes cognizance of the heightened risks of the jobs they have to do. All these are intended to appreciate the dedication of all our Health Officers in the fight against COVID-19. In addition to the increment in their hazard allowance, we have also procured additional life and health insurance for all frontline health workers to cater for the risks they face in the ongoing battle against coronavirus, bringing it to two-level protection. We have also continued to assist families of all our workers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and we have not relented, despite COVID-19 pandemic, in paying 418 pensioners for their pension bond arrears. This we have done by approving the monthly release of a pension bail-out fund to the tune of N1.083 billion.

WHO congratulates Wuhan for having no severe COVID-19 cases left

The technical lead for the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, has congratulated Wuhan, in China, for having no severe coronavirus cases left. Recall that Wuhan was ground zero for the country’s coronavirus outbreak and was placed under lockdown in January.

van Kerkhove said, “It is welcome news to hear that there are no severe cases from Wuhan. That city has had the hardest hit early on. Nothing but admiration and thanks for the tireless efforts of the people of Wuhan.” She also praised residents who followed emergency measures and stayed at home.

“We take our hats off to you and thank you for your commitment and service and sharing with us in the world what you have been able to do,” she said.

Singapore announces plans to ease restrictions/lockdown

Singapore has issued a statement about plans to ease restrictions over the coming weeks, with business to resume more fully from June 1. The Ministry of Health said in a statement today, “With everyone playing their part and observing safe distancing measures, we have seen a significant decrease in community transmission over the past month. That said, we are not out of the woods. There are still unlinked cases in the community and new clusters may form if we let our guard down. We must be cautious in how we lift the restrictions and put in place further safeguards even as we do so.”

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce will ease some of the tighter circuit breaker measures, which were announced on 21 April 2020, progressively over the coming weeks. Read more: https://t.co/sEgi24YoKc — Ministry of Health (@sporeMOH) May 2, 2020

Here’s how the resumptions will work:

Employers and companies will be under stricter requirements to reduce the risk of infection, including staggered working hours, social distancing in the office, and the wearing of face masks.

Starting May 5, some residents will be allowed to exercise in common areas like footpaths. Playgrounds, pools, gyms and clubhouses will stay closed.

Starting May 12, select services will be allowed to resume operation, including food manufacturing, food delivery and takeaway, laundry services, and hairdressers. Trump says he’s hoping the US will “come in below that 100,000 lives lost” projection

According to the data from John Hopkins University, the United States has recorded at least 1,103,781 cases of coronavirus and 65,068 related deaths. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases and those in the military, veterans hospitals and federal prisons.

On Friday, US President, Donald Trump discussed the projected number of deaths from coronavirus, saying that “hopefully we are going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost.” He said thanks to the steps Americans have taken as part of the 30 days to slow the spread guidelines, “we have saved thousands and thousands of lives. I can even make that if you want, hundreds of thousands of lives.”

Trump said the 100,000 figure is a “horrible number nevertheless,” and added that coronavirus “should have been stopped at the source, but it wasn’t.”

TRUMP: "Models predicted between 1.5 million & 2.2 million people would die in the US … we have saved thousands and thousands of lives … hopefully we are going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost." (Trump has moved goalposts from 0 deaths to 60,000 to 70,000 to 100,000.) pic.twitter.com/IZ7wsp2n95 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

Oprah hopes the world becomes more united after the pandemic

Oprah Winfrey invited fans into her home (virtually) Friday night for a spiritual discussion. Oprah Winfrey kicked off Call To Unite, a 24-hour live stream benefitting COVID-19 relief. During her over 20-minute stint, Oprah reflected ‘on what this moment means to us as a family and a community’.

Her discussion featured the event’s organizer, Timothy Shriver, as well as Bishop T.D. Jakes and Eckhart Tolle, a spiritual leader and bestselling author.

According to CNN, she said, “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect what this moment means to us as a family and a community. In this moment we have an opportunity to take a step forward as a collective consciousness. I am hoping we all come out of this more united … seeing each other as a part of the whole”.

Tolle said: “When you experience adversity in your life, it is even more important to be in the present moment. If you do not, you suffer a lot … when you move to the present moment you might realize … there’s a lot to be grateful for in this moment.”