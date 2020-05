Fast rising music act, Captain E, the son of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is finally out with his first single of the year titled “You & I”.

You & I” is a song about seeking the possibilities of love, driven with powerful EDM (Electronic Dance Music) melodies and heavy Afro-Pop drums.

“You & I” was produced, voiced, written, mixed and mastered by Captain E and recorded in North Cyprus.

Listen to the song below: