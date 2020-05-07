Challenge 12 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

It’s time for Challenge 12 of Canva and Atlassian’s interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change project which seeks to tackle global issues.

It’s a fun, interactive way to engage with and learn from the experts in each area.

Here’s how the challenge started:

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, were looking for ways that they could help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience. Hence, the 30-day “Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

Things to note about the challenge:

The challenges are open to students of any age.

Currently, they’re only available in English.

If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.

You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.

We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

Today’s challenge is on “Responsible Consumption and Production” and is unpacked by Ed Cutcliffe, Founder of The Little Marionette coffee roaster

Read it below.

