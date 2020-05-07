Connect with us

News

256 Nigerians Evacuated from UAE successfully Return to Nigeria

News

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 335

News

Don't Forget to Join Challenge 11 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

7 World Updates About COVID-19 Today

News

You Should Join Today's Edition of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

FCMB debunks COVID-19 Claims, Issues Official Statement on Collapse of Customer at Onipanu Branch

News

"What we don’t want is an explosion of new infections" - NCDC on avoiding Another Lockdown

News

Get Familiar with Lagos State's Guidelines for the "first phase of easing the lockdown"

News

Don't Miss Challenge 9 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Here's Challenge 8 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

256 Nigerians Evacuated from UAE successfully Return to Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

195 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria

According to Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, out of the 195 new cases of COVID-19, 82 were recorded in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10 in Borno, 9 in FCT, 8 in Oyo, 5 in Kebbi, 5 in Gombe, 4 in Ogun, 3 in Katsina, 1 in Kaduna, and 1 in Adamawa.

Nigeria now has 3145 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 534 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 103 deaths have been recorded.

************************************************

37 COVID-19 patients including an Indian discharged in Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the discharge of 37 COVID-19 patients.

The ministry through its Twitter handle this evening, announced the discharge of 19 females and 18 males, including a foreign national, an Indian.

************************************************

256 Nigerians evacuated from UAE arrive Nigeria

The 256 Nigerians who were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates UAE to Nigeria due to the Coronavirus pandemic have arrived in Nigeria.

The chartered aircraft that conveyed them touched down the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos at about 7 pm on Wednesday. They are currently being checked and will be immediately moved to an Isolation center in Lagos where they will be kept for 14 days.

************************************************

Five coronavirus related deaths recorded in Kano state

The state Ministry of Health disclosed this on its twitter handle on Thursday morning, May 7.

This brings to 13 the number of deaths from the ravaging viral disease in Kano state.

************************************************

FG extends closure of Nigeria’s airspace by 4-weeks

The Federal government has announced an extension of the closure of the Nigerian airspace by four weeks as a way to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Tomorrow marks the last day of the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the evidence of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks.

************************************************

BellaNaija - Federal Government is delivering on its Electoral Promises - Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed

FG grants 2 months license fee waiver to broadcast stations to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic

A license fee waiver which lasts for two months, has been granted to terrestrial broadcast stations in Nigeria to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the industry.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made the announcement on Wednesday during a meeting with the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja.

A request for the distribution of protective equipment to some community broadcast stations across the country by NBC was also approved by the Minister who stated that the federal government has been taking a holistic approach to address the damage inflicted by COVID-19 on the creative industry.

************************************************

Thousands of students resume classes in Wuhan, China

About 57,800 students in their final year from 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei Province and a city previously hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wearing uniforms and masks, students had their temperatures taken and hands disinfected before entering their classrooms while maintaining a one-meter distance from their classmates.

***************************************

South Korea gradually returns to normal as coronavirus cases reduce

South Korea returned largely to normal Wednesday as workers went back to offices, and museums and libraries reopened under eased social distancing rules after new coronavirus cases dropped to a trickle.

The South endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.

But the South appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive “trace, test and treat” programme that has drawn widespread praise. In a population of 51 million, its death toll is little more than 250, and new cases have slowed to just a handful, all of them arriving international passengers.

Photo Credit: @chinaxinhuanews

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Advertisement
css.php