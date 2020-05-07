256 Nigerians Evacuated from UAE successfully Return to Nigeria

195 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria

According to Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, out of the 195 new cases of COVID-19, 82 were recorded in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10 in Borno, 9 in FCT, 8 in Oyo, 5 in Kebbi, 5 in Gombe, 4 in Ogun, 3 in Katsina, 1 in Kaduna, and 1 in Adamawa.

Nigeria now has 3145 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 534 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 103 deaths have been recorded.

37 COVID-19 patients including an Indian discharged in Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the discharge of 37 COVID-19 patients.

The ministry through its Twitter handle this evening, announced the discharge of 19 females and 18 males, including a foreign national, an Indian.

256 Nigerians evacuated from UAE arrive Nigeria

The 256 Nigerians who were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates UAE to Nigeria due to the Coronavirus pandemic have arrived in Nigeria.

The chartered aircraft that conveyed them touched down the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos at about 7 pm on Wednesday. They are currently being checked and will be immediately moved to an Isolation center in Lagos where they will be kept for 14 days.

Five coronavirus related deaths recorded in Kano state

The state Ministry of Health disclosed this on its twitter handle on Thursday morning, May 7.

This brings to 13 the number of deaths from the ravaging viral disease in Kano state.

FG extends closure of Nigeria’s airspace by 4-weeks

The Federal government has announced an extension of the closure of the Nigerian airspace by four weeks as a way to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Tomorrow marks the last day of the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the evidence of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks.

FG grants 2 months license fee waiver to broadcast stations to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic

A license fee waiver which lasts for two months, has been granted to terrestrial broadcast stations in Nigeria to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the industry.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made the announcement on Wednesday during a meeting with the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja.

A request for the distribution of protective equipment to some community broadcast stations across the country by NBC was also approved by the Minister who stated that the federal government has been taking a holistic approach to address the damage inflicted by COVID-19 on the creative industry.

Thousands of students resume classes in Wuhan, China

About 57,800 students in their final year from 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei Province and a city previously hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wearing uniforms and masks, students had their temperatures taken and hands disinfected before entering their classrooms while maintaining a one-meter distance from their classmates.

South Korea gradually returns to normal as coronavirus cases reduce

South Korea returned largely to normal Wednesday as workers went back to offices, and museums and libraries reopened under eased social distancing rules after new coronavirus cases dropped to a trickle.

The South endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.

But the South appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive “trace, test and treat” programme that has drawn widespread praise. In a population of 51 million, its death toll is little more than 250, and new cases have slowed to just a handful, all of them arriving international passengers.

Photo Credit: @chinaxinhuanews