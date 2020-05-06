Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 335

AsoEbi Bella

Published

1 hour ago

 on

@elizabethjackrich

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

#Rababa2020

@toosweetannangh in @charleskolz

@fablanebyderin

@zerinalove @vive6

#AsoEbiBella

Dress- @kim_couture

@bisbodv and her #AsoEbiBella at #LoveisFab Photo- @laahweddings Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics

@sir.chidi x @sly_chuks Outfits- @urban_attirez Shotby – @letbshootyou Creative director- @handkrfted

@hajia.muftiyah in @curvesandstitches_

@dolafabriksandscents Photo @shashaace_photography Makeup @oprahjohnsonbeauty Events @eventsbydeedee

@Ebuka

@benita_5

@houseofsolange

@chynwakanma

@mychaskia

Dress- @sarabellcoutureng

@mr.beloved in @trxbeluxury Styled by @therapperwhothinks

@bis__a.

@ann_ita1 Fabric- @gtp_fashion Outfit- @eugenedwise 📷- @benzilla_clicks

@ekiogunbor

@bellaraju Dress- @__rajuu__ Fabric- @lakary.fabrics

@ekuagmb19

@annabelleaudu Dress- @bloombysa 2

@softcynthia_  Fabric by @assybellz

@zenaalisarkhalil_official

@nanahemaaofficial

MUA- @atikemakeovers

@bhomsywilliams

Dress- @runostitches

#AsoEbiBella

@naa_ashorkor_  Outfit- @pistisgh Makeup by- @impressionsbyeli Shot by @chocolate_shot_it

@ms_wity

@annabelleaudu Dress- @bloombysa

@lauraonyekaa Photo- @tobi.olajolo MUA- @daniellesbeautyworld Dress- @wunmimarshall

@serwaaamihere Hair- @oh_my_hairr Dress- @yartelgh Photo- @maame_animwaa_

@midget_giraffe

@st_remy_

Dress- @nanahemaaofficial

Kids!

@growingwithflo_ Mum- @fitmrsfats

@pwettyfowowe

margaret_unyee

@medcreations_fabrics @medcreations_hof 2

@medcreations_fabrics @medcreations_hof

@positiveimages4youandme

@mimi__lee

Dresses- @spectrumbyaisha

@sylvia_white_ & her family. Makeup:Gele @weandys_houseofbeauty Outfit- @agbonsprada

