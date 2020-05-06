AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 335

@elizabethjackrich
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames
#Rababa2020
@toosweetannangh in @charleskolz
@fablanebyderin
@zerinalove @vive6
#AsoEbiBella
Dress- @kim_couture
@bisbodv and her #AsoEbiBella at #LoveisFab Photo- @laahweddings Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics
@sir.chidi x @sly_chuks Outfits- @urban_attirez Shotby – @letbshootyou Creative director- @handkrfted
@hajia.muftiyah in @curvesandstitches_
@dolafabriksandscents Photo @shashaace_photography Makeup @oprahjohnsonbeauty Events @eventsbydeedee
@Ebuka
@benita_5
@houseofsolange
@chynwakanma
@mychaskia
Dress- @sarabellcoutureng
@mr.beloved in @trxbeluxury Styled by @therapperwhothinks
@bis__a.
@ann_ita1 Fabric- @gtp_fashion Outfit- @eugenedwise 📷- @benzilla_clicks
@ekiogunbor
@bellaraju Dress- @__rajuu__ Fabric- @lakary.fabrics
@ekuagmb19
@annabelleaudu Dress- @bloombysa 2
@softcynthia_ Fabric by @assybellz
@zenaalisarkhalil_official
@nanahemaaofficial
MUA- @atikemakeovers
@bhomsywilliams
Dress- @runostitches
#AsoEbiBella
@naa_ashorkor_ Outfit- @pistisgh Makeup by- @impressionsbyeli Shot by @chocolate_shot_it
@ms_wity
@annabelleaudu Dress- @bloombysa
@lauraonyekaa Photo- @tobi.olajolo MUA- @daniellesbeautyworld Dress- @wunmimarshall
@serwaaamihere Hair- @oh_my_hairr Dress- @yartelgh Photo- @maame_animwaa_
@midget_giraffe
@st_remy_
Dress- @nanahemaaofficial
Kids!
@growingwithflo_ Mum- @fitmrsfats
@pwettyfowowe
margaret_unyee
@medcreations_fabrics @medcreations_hof 2
@medcreations_fabrics @medcreations_hof
@positiveimages4youandme
@mimi__lee
Dresses- @spectrumbyaisha
@sylvia_white_ & her family. Makeup:Gele @weandys_houseofbeauty Outfit- @agbonsprada
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!