This Thread on Corona Fashion is all the Mask Inspo You Need

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Need some inspiration on just how to pair your mask with your clothes?

Because, yeah, we might be in the middle of pandemic, but surely that’s not enough excuse for you to be caught slipping.

Well, if you do (and you definitely do, even if you think you don’t), @DoubleEph on Twitter has got you sorted.

From Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, the colour-coordination game is strong with this one.

See for yourself:

BellaNaija.com

