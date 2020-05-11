Over 60,000 Confirmed Cases Recorded Across Africa + Other #COVID19 Updates

Nyesom Wike announces temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike in a statewide broadcast on Sunday night, announced a two-day temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas from Tuesday 12 to Wednesday 13, May 2020.

The lockdown will be reinstated on Thursday, 14th May, 2020.

He said:

Consequently, we have given due consideration to the propositions on the way forward by well-meaning citizens of the State, and after a cautious review of the situation, decided to implement a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures, to enable residents to have some fresh air and replenish their foodstuffs and medicines. To this end, I hereby announce the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Governments Areas for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020. All shops, supermarkets, and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 and 13 May 2020. Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public. While oil and gas companies are required to submit the list of their staff on essential duties to Government, note that there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles. The total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will be reinstated on Thursday 14th May 2020 and remain until further notice. Compulsory wearing of face mask or scarfs in vehicles and public places; Closure of all land, sea and air borders and entry routes into the State; and Closure of all open markets, including slaughters, hotels, guest houses, cinemas, bars and restaurants; and Ban on gathering, including public burials, weddings, and religious gathering of more than 50 persons. Once again, thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Please note that our enemy is invisible. Stay at home, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and stay safe.

**********************

New Zealand to ease restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern said authorities will begin to lift lockdown measures in several phases, but warned that while her country “may have won a few battles,” it has not “won the war” against the virus.

As of Monday, New Zealand confirmed three new cases and the total number of cases sits at 1497. Though the rate of new infections has slowed significantly. 1386 cases have now recovered – 93 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.

Starting May 14, cinemas, retail, playgrounds and gyms can reopen with physical distancing and strict hygiene measures. Travel will also resume. Schools will reopen on Monday. Thursday, May 21, bars can reopen with the three ‘S’s in place.

***********************

South Korea nightclub clusters cause fear of a potential second wave

At least 85 coronavirus patients in South Korea are believed to have contracted the virus in nightclubs in recent weeks, prompting authorities to order the businesses shuttered. On Saturday, all nightclubs and bars in Seoul were ordered to close until further notice after a rise in cases.

According to CNN, Thirty-five new cases were detected in the country on Sunday, according to the South Korean health ministry. Of the new cases, all 29 locally transmitted infections were related to clubs in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul.

*************************

Biggest one-day jump – 4,213 new cases in India

Today in India, 4,213 coronavirus patients were reported, the highest number of cases identified in a single day since the pandemic began. At least 67,152 people inside the country have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 20,916 have recovered while 2,206 have died.

According to NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have another video conference with state Chief Ministers. The meeting will be the fifth since the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus started on March 25. Sources indicated that the discussion will be held on the easing of the lockdown, which is expected to end on May 17 and the areas where restrictions might be eased.

***************************

Donald Trump expressed concerns about aides contracting coronavirus

US President, Donald Trump has expressed concern that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut his message that the outbreak is waning and states should begin reopening, according to CNN.

A source told CNN, “Trump voiced frustration that two White House staffers tested positive for coronavirus and has asked why his valets weren’t ordered to wear masks before this week. Trump believes an economic rebound will come only when governors decide to lift restrictions and is concerned at any signs the virus is resurgent. At the same time, he’s told people he doesn’t want to be near anyone who hasn’t been tested and has bristled when coming into contact with some people at the White House”.

**********************

US Vice President Mike Pence will not self-quarantine

US Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and plans to be at the White House on Monday, his office said on Sunday.

Devin O’Malley, the vice president’s spokesman, said Pence “will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine… Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” O’Malley said in a statement.

According to CNN, an official said: “Pence’s schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he’s not doing a full self-isolation”. The official also said, “there is extreme sensitivity inside the White House now at the current state of affairs, officials recognize the contradiction in telling states to reopen while the White House enhances protocols to prevent the spread of the virus”.

***********************

UK PM Boris Johnson outlines plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the U.K.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, outlined plans for a phased reopening of Britain’s economy, citing decreasing coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths, and asked anyone who cannot perform their jobs from homes, such as construction and factory workers, to return to work.

Britain will “soon” introduce a quarantine period on people coming into the country by air, Johnson announced on Sunday.

“There are millions of people who are both fearful of this terrible disease, and at the same time also fearful of what this long period of enforced inactivity will do to their livelihoods and their mental and physical well-being. To their futures and the futures of their children”, Johnson said.

The prime minister said that starting Wednesday, Britain will be allowed to participate in “unlimited” outdoor exercise, but can only sunbathe or play sports with members of their own household.

As part of his phased reopening plan, the prime minister said elementary schools and shops could begin to reopen as early as June 1. He said parts of the hospitality sector “and other public places” could be cleared to reopen at the earliest in July.

Read his full speech here.