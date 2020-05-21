WHO Records the Highest Daily Number of #COVID19 Cases | See More Updates

284 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

A breakdown by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC shows that 199 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 26 in Rivers, 19 in Oyo, 8 in FCT, 8 in Borno, 7 in Plateau, 6 in Jigawa, 5 in Kano, 2 in Abia and one each in Ekiti, Delta, Kwara and Taraba state respectively.

Nigeria now has 6677 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 1840 patients have been discharged with 200 deaths recorded so far.

Six more staff of a company in Oyo state test positive for Coronavirus

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said that six more members of staff of an organization in the Ibadan South West Local government area in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. 57 members of staff had previously tested positive for the virus and are currently being isolated.

In an update posted on Wednesday afternoon, the governor said six more members of staff of the organization, iSON Xperiences, have now tested positive for the virus.

The governor who made the disclosure via his Twitter handle said the company remains shut and will be decontaminated.

2. Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Fifteen are from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West LGA, 2 are from Ido LGA and 1 is from Ibadan South East LGA. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 162. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) May 20, 2020

3. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you find travellers from other states arriving in your community. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) May 20, 2020

Bauchi state govt suspends lockdown imposed in the state

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has suspended the total lockdown imposed in the state and approved the opening of worship centers. Lawal Muazu, the Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, said the governor announced the suspension at the stakeholders’ meeting earlier today May 20.

He said worship centers are expected to open throughout the state with the total observance of all COVID-19 precautionary measures which includes wearing a face mask, social distancing among others. He said the lifting of the lockdown will be reviewed in two weeks based on the compliance of the stipulated guidelines.

@BauchiState Government has resolved to suspend the total and partial lockdown in the state. Governor Bala Mohammed @SenBalaMohammed announced this at a stakeholders meeting held at Command Guest Bauchi. pic.twitter.com/x6bR5QAE1L — Lawal Muazu Bauchi (@L_Muazu) May 20, 2020

Benue state’s index case has finally been discharged

The index case of coronavirus in Benue State, Susan Idoko-Okpe, has finally been discharged. The 58-year-old Nigerian-British had challenged the result of the test declaring her a COVID-19 patient.

Susan, who arrived in Nigeria from the United Kingdom on March 22, protested that a positive COVID-19 test result, which led to her being taken to the Benue State Isolation Centre in Makurdi on March 27 and subsequently to the National Hospital in Abuja, did not belong to her.

She was discharged on Wednesday evening, The Punch reports. In a telephone conversation made available to The PUNCH, Idoko-Okpe was heard confirming to a lady that she had been released. She said health officials gave her the result of the latest test as demanded and insisted she was positive for COVID-19.

WHO records the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization said it has registered a new daily record number of COVID-19 cases as it quickly neared the “tragic milestone” of five million total infections.

The UN agency’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on Tuesday, there were “106,000 cases reported to WHO the most in a single day since the outbreak began” in December. The WHO was also getting to grips with US President Donald Trump’s reform ultimatum, giving the organization 30 days to overhaul its operations otherwise its biggest contributor would freeze its funding and consider pulling out altogether.

Bolivia’s health minister sacked for alleged COVID-19 fraud

Bolivia’s health minister has been arrested on suspicion of corruption related to the over-priced purchase of ventilators to fight COVID-19, the police chief said on Wednesday.

Marcelo Navajas was detained by police in La Paz, Colonel Ivan Rojas said, a day after interim President Jeanine Anez ordered an investigation. Two other health ministry officials have also been arrested. Bolivia bought 179 ventilators from a manufacturer in Spain for $27,683 each, costing almost $5 million.

That was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank. Two of the bank’s employees have been summoned to make witness statements. But it later transpired that the manufacturer was offering ventilators for 9,500-11,000 euros each ($10,312-$11,941).

Nigerians stranded in Thailand airport will return soon

The Federal Government has said three Nigerians, who have been stranded in Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, for two months, would return home soon.

The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, an agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this known via Twitter on Wednesday night. It said the Nigerian Embassy in Bangkok has been in touch with the three nationals who have been trapped at the airport since March due to airport closures occasioned by the pandemic.

UPDATE

Three Nigerians stranded in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand with Nigeria Consular officer (in a black jacket) and a Thailand Immigration Police. Our embassy in Bangkok is in touch with them and they will return home safely Hat tip to @RichardBarrow for his tweet. https://t.co/uAUrgJSiiu — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) May 20, 2020

The NMA orders an indefinite sit-at-home for its doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association in Lagos State has asked its members to embark on an indefinite ‘sit-at-home’ over alleged harassment and intimidation of medical workers by security agents in the state.

The NMA on Wednesday gave the directive in a statement signed by its Chairman, Saliu Oseni, and Secretary, Ramon Moronkola, adding that the directive took effect from 6 pm on Wednesday.

The Lagos NMA accused police officers in Lagos of acting contrary to the directives of the Federal Government on lockdown order, noting that their members were unsafe.

TO ALL MEMBERS:

THE CONTINUED CONFLICTING DIRECTIVES OF GOVERNMENT AND LAW-ENFORCEMENT AGENTS ON THE STATUS OF ESSENTIAL WORKERS, INCLUDING DOCTORS AND OTHER HEALTH-WORKERS AND THE ATTENDANT INCESSANT HARASSMENT OF DOCTORS AND HWs IN LAGOS: @nmanigeria @NGPoliceForce @LSMOH — nma_lagos (@LagosNma) May 20, 2020

We have observed that despite the directives of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari, through the Presidential Taskforce on COVID 19, @nmanigeria @PoliceNG @rrslagos767 @LSMOH — nma_lagos (@LagosNma) May 20, 2020

which was clear on the exemption of essential workers including doctors and other health-workers from the ongoing lockdown/movement restrictions, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, @nmanigeria @PoliceNG @rrslagos767 @channelstv @lsmoh — nma_lagos (@LagosNma) May 20, 2020

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Lagos State branch of Nigerian medical Association (NMA) was inundated yesterday (Tuesday, 19th of May, 2020) evening of several cases of harassments and intimidation of doctors and other HWs @nmanigeria @PoliceNG @rrslagos767 @channelstv — nma_lagos (@LagosNma) May 20, 2020

by Officers and Men of the Lagos State Police command to the extent that even Ambulances carrying patients with emergency cases were impounded. This has become a recurrent issue. The Lagos State Branch of the NMA has resolved that it is presently — nma_lagos (@LagosNma) May 20, 2020

unsafe for members to continue to provide healthcare services under the present confused arrangement.

You are hereby advised to proceed on a sit-at-home, in your best interest, starting from 6pm today, Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 indefinitely, until otherwise advised.

Thank you — nma_lagos (@LagosNma) May 20, 2020

