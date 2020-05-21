Connect with us

Nigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist Esther Oyema has been Given a 4-year Ban for Doping 

WHO Records the Highest Daily Number of #COVID19 Cases | See More Updates

See the High-Tech Robots Helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus in Rwanda | #COVID19 Updates

3 Nigerians Make the Shortlist of the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

The Oba of Benin Gets a New Prince 👶🏽

Presidency Extends the Gradual Easing of Lockdown by 2 Weeks | #COVID19 Updates

Bashir Ahmad says the Completion of the Second Niger Bridge will be a Gift to Citizens, Nigerians Don't Agree

Sanwo-Olu is Open to Reopening the Economy, but there are Conditions

What You Need to Know About Lagos State's Guidelines for the "Second Phase of Easing the Lockdown" | #COVID19 Updates

Great News from the Lagos Isolation Centre: A Baby is Delivered & 67 Coronavirus Patients are Discharged 🎉

Nigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist Esther Oyema has been Given a 4-year Ban for Doping 

Nigerian Paralympic gold medal winner, Esther Oyema will no longer be able to compete in any competition for a period of four years. The medalist was issued a 4-year ban by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) after she failed a doping test.

The announcement was made Wednesday, on the website of the anti-doping agency. Onyema reportedly returned a positive test for a prohibited substance from a urine sample which was obtained on January 28, 2019, shortly after participating at the Lagos 2019 International Para Powerlifting Competition in Nigeria.

It was disclosed that 19-norandrosterone which is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2019 Prohibited List under the class S1.1B Endogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) and their Metabolites and isomers were discovered in her.

As a result Onyema is no longer eligible to participate in any competition for four years from May 3, 2019 to May 2, 2023. Also, she has been stripped of the gold medal which she won in the women’s up to 55kg competition in Lagos, alongside any points and prizes.

