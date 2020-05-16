Connect with us

Diane Russet Sheds More Light on Eating Disorders with her Short Film "Anorexia"

The Kitchen Muse is Teaching us how to Make Our own All-Purpose Green Chilli Sauce | Watch

Kelly Rowland Opens up to The Breakfast Club Crew on all She has been up To Lately | Watch on BN

Toyosi Gregory-Jonah has some Practical Self Care Tips for Busy Moms | Watch

Kunle Afolayan Takes us Through his Casting Process on this Episode of Film Masterclass | Watch

Watch Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala discuss What the World Can Do to Beat COVID-19 on "TIME100 Talks"

Sisi Jemima Makes one of the Best Gizzard Suyas | Watch how to Prepare it Here

#BBNaija’s Mike & his wife Perri are Having a Baby Boy! Watch their Exciting Gender Reveal Party

Episode 8 Of AY Makun's "Call To Bar" Series is Here | WATCH "Audio Money"

Start your Weekend on the Right Note with some Classic Mount Zion Movies | Watch "Busy But Guilty"

Diane Russet Sheds More Light on Eating Disorders with her Short Film “Anorexia” | Watch

Big Brother Naija 2019 star Diane Russet has released a powerful short film that details some of the things people with eating disorders go through daily. The film titled “Anorexia” stars a young lady Mimi who has to struggle with body acceptance and her inner thoughts that constantly remind her to lose weight.

Explaining the disorder, Diane wrote:

Anorexia
An eating disorder that causes people to obsess about weight and what they eat. Anorexia is characterised by a distorted body image, with an unwarranted fear of being overweight.

Symptoms include trying to maintain an abnormal weight through starvation or excessive exercising. Usually common in the fashion industry, young models starve just to fit in. This is very present in our society and the issue has been neglected.
Let’s create awareness, especially during this pandemic.

Watch the film below:

