DStv Premium is Your Gateway to Amazing Entertainment on Showmax, Catchup Plus and DStv Now

DStv offers several packages but there is one that comes with everything and we mean everything, and that is the Premium package, little wonder the slogan says, “Home for Everything”. Customers on the Premium package have access to all the channels most especially exclusive channels like M-Net 101, M-Net Premiere, M-Net Smile, M-Net Movies Action +, Comedy Central, SuperSport 1, SuperSport 2 and SuperSport 11.

Not only do Premium customers have access to these exclusives and exciting channels, but they also get a free pass to Showmax, DStv Catch Up Plus, and DStv Now.

Showmax is a streaming video-on-demand service that gives subscribers unlimited access to the best local and international series episodes, movies, documentaries, and kids’ shows. The best thing about all the amazing content on Showmax is that you can watch it all whenever and wherever you like.

Catch Up Plus offers an extended on-demand catalogue to DStv Premium subscribers with an Internet-connected Explora decoder. In addition to the DStv Catch Up Plus library, you can also set recordings on your Explora remotely.

Catch Up Plus has approximately 2,500 hours of content. There is an average of 506 hours of series on the platform at any given time, and sport and kids content take this up to 576 hours. It also includes the M-Net Movies library, which contains up to 1,000 movies.

DStv Now is essentially an online version of your DStv Premium package and includes live streaming of TV channels. Channels and content are unlocked depending on your DStv package, and neither the monthly access fee nor a PVR-capable decoder is required to use it. The service is available through the DStv Now website, Android, and iOS applications.

Enjoy enticing offers on the Premium and gain free access to these mouth-watering offers.

Visit the website or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android stores for more information and self-service options.

You can also pay for your DStv subscription using – MyDStv, USSD CODE (*288#), DStv Whatsapp (09082368533), PAGA, Quickteller, Automated Teller Machines, and Bank Apps.

