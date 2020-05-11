Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan - At All Cost

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello – He's Always By My Side (Spontaneous Worship)

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Aileyi Pada" with Sola Allyson

Music

New Music: Lymytz - Ma Lo Wo

Music

New Music: Lymytz - Ijo To Gbayi

Music

Ayomiku Alabi features Mom Tope Alabi in her Debut Single "A Friend" | Listen

Movies & TV Music Scoop

K.Brule Wants You to take his Music Seriously

Music

New Music: Maka - Waiting For You

Music

Dammy Krane's Highly-Anticipated EP is Here! Listen to "4 D Gals"

Music

New Music: Tobi Grey feat. StG - Medicine

Music

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan – At All Cost

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gospel artist Dunsin Oyekan is back with another soul lifting worship track with a live music video titled “At All Cost”.

Dunsin Oyekan says:

GOD is releasing a fiery passion in the hearts of Men all across the earth in this season.It’s time for intimacy and fellowship with the FATHER… An UPPER ROOM experience that will launch us into the greatest harvest for the kingdom. The Value of our lives is how much of HIM we carry.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Osama Tahir: COVID-19, Contact Tracing & the Privacy Safety Conundrum

Biodun Da-Silva: Setting Goals In a Time of Uncertainty

Theo Ubabunike: Here’s What I Learned From Watching the Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ Documentary on Netflix

Yewande Adeleke: Let’s Talk About the Stigma Surrounding COVID-19

Advertisement
css.php