FCMB offers Innovative & Value-added Offerings to Entrepreneurs through its ‘Top-5-In-5’ Initiative

Leading financial services provider, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has continued to blaze the trail with innovative and value-added offerings to boost the productivity and overall performance of businesses.

The latest is an initiative tagged, “Top-5-In-5“, a digital video knowledge sharing and capacity building series designed to give Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) practical insight into different areas of the business to inspire them to operate optimally and successfully.

FCMB indicated that the “Top 5-in-5” initiative is one more way it aims to add value to Nigerian SMEs and ensure they can truly #ThriveWithFCMB. In a statement, the Bank explained that the series will run for an initial period of 7 weeks, with a new episode released every week. Each episode will feature accomplished thought leaders and experts across diverse areas of business who will deliver 5 quality tips in 5 minutes, to help SMEs explore solutions to specific challenges or pain-points.

The impressive line-up of experts showcased in the series includes Bisi Adeyemi, Managing Director of DCSL Corporate Services Limited; Kelvin Balogun, Senior Partner at Verraki Partners; Aramide Abe, CEO/Founder Naija Startups and Bukola Smith, Executive Director, Business Development, FCMB. Other thought leaders are Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Managing Director, CMC Connect; Omotolani Tayo-Oshikoya, Chief Operating Officer, TISV Digital, and James Ilori, Managing Director, FCMB Asset Management.

Some of the topics are, Building A Sustainable Business that Outlives You; Differentiating Your Business Through Innovation and Raising Funds For Your Business. Other topics include Making Your Network Work For Your Business; Growing A Thriving Side Hustle and Diversifying Your Investment Income.

The videos and other information on the series, including a section that offers viewers the opportunity to download useful resources, can be accessed here

Despite the challenges of the environment, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, FCMB has remained resilient and has sustained the tempo of its support to businesses. As the number one Bank for SMEs in Nigeria, the financial institution has championed and executed several initiatives in this regard, thereby enhancing customer experience.

Among these are series of free online training, capacity building, and empowerment programs. For instance, in April, FCMB organized the BEST Masterclass Webinar on “Turning Challenges Posed By COVID-19 Into Opportunities”. In addition, the Bank has organized various webinars in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the most recent of which held on Tuesday, May 12 with the theme “Adjusting Your Business Plan During Crisis”.

FCMB has also gone further to support borrowing business customers by providing payment moratoria (loan repayment holiday) during this period to ensure that they can survive, pay their workers, and remain in business.

These bespoke offerings and solutions from FCMB are geared towards ensuring that businesses are well equipped to overcome challenges and thrive in a sustainable manner.

Visit here for more information.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content