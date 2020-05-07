Connect with us

Garment Care & Feed Ikoyi Initiatives donates Relief Items to fight Against COVID-19

BellaNaija.com

Nigeria’s premier dry cleaning service, Garment Care is playing its part in the fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Nigeria.

As a result of its passion and commitment for hygiene and purity, Garment Care’s Head of Customer Service, Ijeoma Nwankpele announced in a statement released to the press, the company’s ongoing partnership with Feed Ikoyi, a COVID-19 humanitarian initiative based in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

It is with a great sense of humility that we announce the donation of hygiene packs as part of the relief items being distributed by Feed Ikoyi. The COVID-19 pandemic has put enormous pressure on millions of citizens in Lagos. With this initiative, we are playing our own part. We have also launched a social media campaign to provide home laundry and cleaning tips that will help eliminate the virus from clothes and other surfaces. We commend all those on the frontline and are confident that the war against COVID-19 will be won in no time”, she said in the statement.

So far, Garment Care has donated hundreds of hygiene packs, each containing; 1 face mask, 1 hand sanitizer, 1 Dettol soap for bathing, and 1 B29 soap for laundry. The company says it hopes the hygiene packs will benefit at least 600 people. According to Garment Care, the company will continue to play its part by donating needed items and using its online platforms to educate and promote proper personal and domestic hygiene at homes and workplaces.

“Over the next couple of days, we plan to focus our support programmes on giving out needed hygiene items to fight the virus on the one hand, and educating the public on how to fight the virus through proper textile hygiene on the other hand”, the statement further read.

Garment Care also calls on Nigerians to remain hopeful and take responsibility as they return to work.

The company encourages everyone to follow the laid down safety guidelines and keep safe.

BellaNaija.com

