Double Celebration as Wema Bank & ALAT celebrates 75th & 3rd Year Anniversary Respectively 🎊

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank, is marking its 75th anniversary on May 2,2020. Alongside the bank’s anniversary, ALAT, the bank’s digital banking platform is also celebrating its third anniversary since its launch in 2017. The bank will be celebrating with a series of marketing efforts throughout the year as it looks to introduce fresh banking services and reward customers for their loyalty over the years.

Established in 1945 by the Agbonmagbe Bank to serve the old Western region, Wema Bank has grown to become Nigeria’s most innovative bank, gaining national status with over 150 branches nationwide.

“Our mission has not changed from that of our founders in 1945,” MD/CEO Ademola Adebise said in a statement.

“We are still passionate about supporting the personal and business needs of our customers both in rural communities and in the big cities. In some communities, we are proud to say we are the only bank in town.”

“We have also been strategic in our drive to provide refreshing banking services by leveraging technology to meet the needs of tomorrow’s businesses today. We have personalised banking with ALAT and today, we take pride in the fact that we are building a bank for the future.”

As part of the activities to mark its 75th anniversary, Wema Bank has launched a new website to support the financial needs of customers in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has led many into banking from home.

The new website offers easy navigation and better functionality for the bank’s customers, and also demonstrates the personalised experience that customers will enjoy throughout their journey with the bank.

Also, the bank is rewarding loyal customers with an opportunity to earn from home as a means to reduce the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in furtherance of the bank’s long history of socially responsible projects and is both timely and sensitive as it creates an alternative stream of income for its customers at a time when income channels are drying up.

According to the Head, Retail Banking, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun,

“At 75, Wema Bank sees no limit to the magic she can create, no walls to the relationships she can forge, no barriers to the excellence of service, and no impossibilities in building the bank of the future.”

