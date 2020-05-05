Style
Gratsi Katega Just Shared Her Tips On Creating Content When You’re Staying Home
British blogger Gratsi Kat shared her tips on how to create stunning content during quarantine.
On her page she shared:
HOW TO TAKE BOMB PICS DURING QUARANTINE + TIPS MY INSTAGRAM: If you still want to grow your online presence during lockdown, in this video, I give you some tips on how to still take cut pics during quarantine. I got quite a lot of DMs on how I’m staying consistent with my pics, and its quite simple, hopefully this video gives you some ideas
Watch the full video below: