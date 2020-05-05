Gratsi Katega Just Shared Her Tips On Creating Content When You’re Staying Home

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

British blogger Gratsi Kat shared her tips on how to create stunning content during quarantine.

On her page she shared:

HOW TO TAKE BOMB PICS DURING QUARANTINE + TIPS MY INSTAGRAM: If you still want to grow your online presence during lockdown, in this video, I give you some tips on how to still take cut pics during quarantine. I got quite a lot of DMs on how I’m staying consistent with my pics, and its quite simple, hopefully this video gives you some ideas

Watch the full video below:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

