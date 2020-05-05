Connect with us

Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Statement Looks For Porter Magazine's New Issue

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Beverly Naya, Yamiko Sadler , Charlie Kamale And More

Beauty Style

Super Model Summer! Adut Akech, Kaia Gerber, He Cong & More Cover V Magazine's New Issue

Style

Jidenna Looks Dapper Rocking African Designs On The New GQ South Africa Cover

Style

JZO's Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Is A Study in Modern African Menswear

Style

Ronke Raji Just Showed Off the Chicest Winter Maternity Looks

Style

This Stunning #IsolationCreation Series By Muses Uniform Is Giving Us Life!

Music Style

You Need To See Mr Eazi's Tracksuit Collection With boohooMAN, It's Fire!

Style

Designer Profiles: BellaNaija Style Meets KÍLĖNTÁR, A New Brand with Aristocracy In Its Design DNA

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 334

Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Statement Looks For Porter Magazine’s New Issue

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tracee Ellis Ross is the cover girl for Porter magazine’s latest issue!

 

The Black-ish star is pictured in  looks that are very much in her wheelhouse. from joyful looks by Balenciaga and Christopher John Rogers, to statement Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Loewe, A.W.A.K.E Mode, Richard Quinn, Emilia Wickstead and jewelry from Katkim and Laura Lombardi.

For the cover story, she talks about to Martha Hayes about her views on  finally facing her fears about music, her role in the upcoming High Note;  the impact her mother had on her, what fashion and beauty means to her and more.

Read excerpts from her cover story below

On the impact fashion and watching her mother had on her

“Fashion has played an equally important role in Ross’s life. It’s only now that she’s able to articulate the powerful impact watching her mother transform into “different versions of herself” had on her. “Clothing, hair and makeup were not part of the male gaze for my mom,” says Ross. “She owned her sensuality and her sexuality in a way I found very empowering because it wasn’t about ‘look at me’, it was about, ‘this is me’.

On  what’s next for her

Next on her agenda in 2020 is executive producing and providing the voice in a spin-off of cult MTV animated series Daria, about her friend Jodie (“It’s a metaphor for what’s happening right now – to take the sidekick black girl and allow her to move into the lead position to tell her story”), and unveiling more products from her hair company, Pattern, the company she started last year, actualising her 10-year dream of launching haircare, “to meet the un-met needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community”.

On her iconic speech at the 2017 American Glamour’s Women of the Year Summit 

.. she addressed people’s response to her as a woman over 45 who is not married and is without children, coming to the powerful realization that “my life is mine”…We are told that our lives are not ours. We are taught and cultured in that way.”

 “It’s one of the reasons I feel so strongly about telling the stories that I tell. I wish I had known there were other choices, not just about how I could be living, but how I could feel about the way my life was. I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life. There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family, and we don’t talk about them. It creates so much shame and judgement.”

People misinterpret being happily single as not wanting to be in a relationship. Of course I want to be in a relationship, but what am I going to do? Spend all the time that I’m not [in one] moping around? No. I’m going to live my life to the fullest and I’m going to be happy right here, where I am.

On the atmosphere on set of ‘The High Note’

“We are all very strong, opinionated, clear-minded, hard-working women who cared a lot and invested a lot in what we were doing,” she continues of the atmosphere on set. “I’m mindful of not saying what it’s like working with women because it’s like saying what it’s like working with men or why you don’t want to work with women. What I know is that it was a great experience and I was really grateful.”

Read the full cover story on www.net-a-porter.com

Credits

Photography Olivia Malone

Styling Solange Franklin

Art direction Phil Buckingham

Hair Nai’vasha at The Wall Group

Makeup Samuel Paul at Forward Artists

Nails Maho Tanaka

Fashion Assistant Hannah Krall

Production Marcus Ward at Block ProductionsSharda Fahmel

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Wuraola Ademola Shanu: 10 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Content Strategy

Temi Olajide: How Motherhood Has Evolved Over the Past 25 Years

Advertisement
css.php