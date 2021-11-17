Connect with us

Style

The Stylish Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 100

Style

We Can't Get Over Liquorose's Dainty Style on TheWill Downtown's Latest Edition

Style

Aderonke Enoabasi Adefalujo is Bringing You Glamorous Style Inspiration for the Week

Nollywood Scoop Style

Every Look Lala Akindoju Wore To #AFRIFF2021

Style

You'll Love DNA by Iconic Invanity's Handcrafted “Untold Stories” Collection

News Scoop Style

Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmy Awards: “All dem wedding hosting days paying off”

Style

This South African Designer Launched a New Collection with Barbie Inspired by Mzansi Fashion

Style

Menswear Brand Freshbydotun unveils New Collection for the Holiday Season

Scoop Style

Stunning Photos from Lilian Afegbai's 30th Birthday Photoshoot

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Kemi Lala Akindoju Edition

Style

The Stylish Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 100

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favorite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: From AJ with Love by Vanessa Emeadi

RiRi Okoye: The Benefits of Coaching

BN Book Excerpt: Hope Is Not A Strategy; Faith is Not a Business Model by Mfonobong Inyang

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Ariyike Akinbobola: Childhood – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php