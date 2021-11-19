Connect with us

Style

See Emmy Kasbit's New Collection: Ozoemena, A Cultural Reference To The Nigerian Civil War

Style

The Stylish Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 100

Style

We Can't Get Over Liquorose's Dainty Style on TheWill Downtown's Latest Edition

Style

Aderonke Enoabasi Adefalujo is Bringing You Glamorous Style Inspiration for the Week

Nollywood Scoop Style

Every Look Lala Akindoju Wore To #AFRIFF2021

Style

You'll Love DNA by Iconic Invanity's Handcrafted “Untold Stories” Collection

News Scoop Style

Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmy Awards: “All dem wedding hosting days paying off”

Style

This South African Designer Launched a New Collection with Barbie Inspired by Mzansi Fashion

Style

Menswear Brand Freshbydotun unveils New Collection for the Holiday Season

Scoop Style

Stunning Photos from Lilian Afegbai's 30th Birthday Photoshoot

Style

See Emmy Kasbit’s New Collection: Ozoemena, A Cultural Reference To The Nigerian Civil War

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian menswear label Emmy Kasbit by Emmanuel Okoro unveiled its Spring Summer 22 collection entitled Ozoemena in a vibrant visual campaign. The campaign was shot at the National War Museum, Umahia, Abia State, a heritage site that embodies the memories of the Nigerian civil war which occurred from 1967-1970.

The Ozoemena collection explores the Nigerian Civil War; the political, economic, social, ethnic, and religious tensions that arose from it, leading up to Britain’s formal decolonization of Nigeria from 1960 to 1963. The Emmy Kasbit brand through its new collection aims to inspire topics around culture and the preservation of culture.

Earlier in the year, Emmy Kasbit showcased this collection at the inaugural edition of Africa Fashion Up, taking home the first-place award. The collection is a vivid array of jaw-dropping designs, on handwoven Akwete fabric, featuring distinct patterns and motifs rooted in Igbo customs.

Emmanuel Okoro stated

For most Nigerians, the war over the breakaway state of Biafra is generally regarded as an unfortunate episode best forgotten, but for the Igbos who fought for succession, it remains a life-defining event, with this in mind, the birth of the collection was inspired.

For years, I have heard stories about the civil war and its lingering effects. This made me very determined to tell this story through the visual arts of sustainable fashion. I set out to Umuahia in Abia State where the famous Ojukwu bunker is located which served as an integral and strategic hideout during the war. I was fortunate to have met with a few survivors of the war.

See the collection below

Looking for Fashion and Lifestyle updates? Head over to www.bellanaijastyle.com now

 

Credits

Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Creative Direction @productionbydml
MakeUpArtistry: @sutchaygallery
Models: @rebeccafabunmi_ , @fusemanagement@ledmodelmgt

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Uncle Femi – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin
css.php