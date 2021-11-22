Unlimited Outfit Inspiration from Sephora Kongo for a Chic & Edgy Week!

Hello BellaStylistas, welcome to another amazing week in style. Our muse for this week is non-other than the fashionably edgy Paris-based model, Sephora Kongo.

Known to favor monochromes, cut-out tops, and daring silhouettes, Sephora Kongo is never shy to make bold statements with her outfits. An apparent lover of streetwear and statement looks, expect an amazing retinue of style inspiration to amp up your style this week, courtesy of Sephora Kongo.

Need some style inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven looks for that perfect wardrobe moment, courtesy of Sephora Kongo. Keep scrolling to see more of this week in style.

Monday

Kick off the week in a statement all-black ensemble, extra points for the leather pants.

Tuesday

Take a breather in a comfortable lounge set like the ones here.

Wednesday

Conquer your day in a cute bucket hat and some edgy lace-up heels.

Thursday

A statement-making look like this half jumper and tube top combo in black and white won’t be forgotten in a while. Amp up your outfit with gladiator sunglasses like Sephora’s and you’re good to go.

Friday

TGIF! This look is perfect for a night out with friends.

Saturday

Cute shorts paired with an oversized blazer is not only comfy but also very chic!

Sunday

End the week in a show-stopping off-shoulder, slit-thigh, skirt set for the perfect glam look.