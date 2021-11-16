We Can’t Get Over Liquorose’s Dainty Style on TheWill Downtown’s Latest Edition

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate Roseline Ejife, popularly known as Liquorose is the cover star for TheWill Downtowns November issue! The dancer opens up about her daily life, her plans outside the house, and her advice for aspiring dancers.

 

Liquorose strikes the perfect balance between stately and stylish on the cover, wearing a custom layered tulle dress from First Lady Ng. Styled by Ezeonye Ozichukwu, the rising influencer turned in her usual cool, comfortable street style for dainty feminine dresses, subtle makeup, and a sleek hairdo for the cover feature.

Read excerpts from the interview below.

On motivation

I forge ahead because I’m energized by my tenacity. I mean, I understand where I’m coming from, where I’m looking to move, what I’m leaving behind, and why returning to my past isn’t such a good idea.

On her dream performance

My ideal performance would be at the Grammys, which would not only be huge, but also extremely cool.

 

 

On advice for aspiring dancers

Just keep being yourself, keep going; there is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, or, to put it another way, keep doing what you’re doing as long as you’re aware of the possibility of making progress toward your goals. Most importantly, kindly shrug off any unkind remarks made about you. Take a step back and shrug it off your shoulders. Because you have to pick yourself up a hundred times and affirm that you’re the real deal for those who would make negative remarks about you!

 

Click here for the full cover story on TheWill Downtown Magazine.

Credits
Dresses: @firstladyng
Makeup: @didysignature
Hairstylists : @braidwithglory247  @akcandy
Stylist : @wear.it.like.ozic
Creative Direction : @onahluciaa
Water-pearl veil : @afrique_kod

