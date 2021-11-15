Aderonke Enoabasi Adefalujo is Bringing You Glamorous Style Inspiration for the Week

An entrepreneur, a brand influencer, and a content creator, Aderonke EnoAbasi Adefalujo is a woman that wears many hats, one of which is what we term BellaStylista. Fondly known as Rhonkefella, the fashion star has been known to step out in dazzling outfits, whether she’s rocking casual looks or she’s dressed to the nines, Aderonke always strikes an unforgettable image.

Need some style inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven sensational looks for that perfect wardrobe moment, courtesy of Aderonke EnoAbasi. Keep scrolling to see more of this week in style.

Monday

Step into the week in a color-block-themed outfit like this and you’re good to go.

Tuesday

Add matching accessories to your all-white ensemble to strike that elegant look.

Wednesday

Styling your casual black sweater and leggings, with stilettos and chunky jewelry is a great way to upstyle an otherwise casual fit.

Thursday

Clearly a great fan of green, this #BellaStylista rocks it in many shades.

Friday

This mini kaftan is a conversation starter! It’s a great casual yet stylish combination.

Saturday

A vibrant pant-set like this is perfect for a fun-filled Saturday. Accessorize your outfit with chunky or bold jewelry for that extra spark!

Sunday

A dramatic and vibrant boubou set like this one is just what you need to end your week. This bold look strikes the perfect balance between tradition and style.