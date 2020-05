Goretti boss, iLLBliss is out with a new song, and on this track titled “Fever“, he teamed up with Mama Africa, Yemi Alade, off his forthcoming album, “Illy Chapo X“.

This track was produced by Kezyklef. “Illy Chapo X” will be iLLBliss’ 6th official studio album and 10th music project scheduled for May 29.

Listen to the track below:

