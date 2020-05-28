You need to See These 5 Moments When Infinix proved it is a Youthful & Stylish Brand

In a highly competitive market where all of the contenders are constantly upping their games and spoiling consumers with numerous choices, every brand’s success is tied to their ability to not only deliver quality products but also create a strong connection with their target audience. It’s no wonder why Infinix Mobility has been able to drive its train of success for years.

Infinix delivers innovative devices with trendy designs and optimum functionality and has also been able to establish a bond with its young and vibrant target audience that transcends the buyer-seller relationship. This is due to its shared interest in entertainment, fashion, and the youthful lifestyle as well as its stanch devotion towards empowering young adults to achieve more in their desired field of interest.

All about entertainment and trendsetting.

Spawning from its knowledge of the interests of the younger generation, Infinix Mobility has made it a point of duty to roll out engaging and entertaining activities on a regular basis. Having any doubts about this claim? Let’s walk down memory lane for a bit.

In May 2018, Infinix Mobility took a giant stride as it signed on an international music sensation and an Icon in the Nigerian entertainment Industry – David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido. His addition to the Infinix family created a ripple effect of excitement among his fans and Infinix’ loyalists alike.

Davido pays courtesy visit to Infinix at their Lagos office after renewing his ambassadorial contract in 2019

Since his signing into the team, Davido has appeared in several brand events like the annual fan appreciation party (popularly known as the 12 12 parties) where he treats fans to thrilling performances as they run through some of his popular hit songs together.

Davido performing at the Infinix 12-12 party in December 2019.

Asides from entertaining fans, Davido has also proven instrumental in helping to empower fans through campaigns like the Blow My Mind Challenge where Infinix partnered with Davido to reward musical talents.

In September 2019, Infinix launched the Infinix HOT 8; an entertainment-centric device with lots of amazing features like a super-wide screen, long-lasting battery, and Dirac audio technology among others to give users the best of entertainment. But that’s not even the main tea yet. To launch the HOT 8, Infinix took an amazing show to the University of Lagos where it brought in some of Nigeria’s finest artists like QDot and Mayorkun to take students on a thrilling journey into the world of Afro-pop music.

Mayorkun performs live at the HOT 8 concert in UNILAG

On the said day, Unilag’s sports center was filled to the brim with over ten thousand young adults looking to have a swell time and that they did. I guess by now you’re starting to agree with me that they do bring an entertaining show and they bring it HOT.

Shortly after the launch, the brand initiated a UGC activity together with brand ambassador Davido, called the “hot 8 challenge”. The challenge saw many young talents showcase different forms of artistry, from singing to rapping and even dancing, at the end of which some lucky participants walked away with a cash price of $1000. The challenge also featured some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers including Poco lee, Vector, and Mzkizz.

Quite frankly, we actually didn’t need to go so far to prove that Infinix is much vested in the business of keeping its young target audience entertained as staring us in the face is a solid proof of that fact. I really can’t stop raving about how Infinix totally revolutionized the regular order of product launches through the recent NOTE 7 launch.

Understanding how much the young generation loves a taste of entertainment, they made the launch – a usually formal event – into a more relaxed and fascinating show which has gathered a whole lot of positive reviews from thousands of fans in Nigeria. This leads us to collaboration with celebrities.

Connecting young fans with their favourite celebrities.

The Note 7 launch was studded with stars from the Nigerian entertainment industry like Davido, Nancy Isime, Patoranking, MC Lively, Ini Edo, and Fisayo Fosudo, and it was utterly pleasing to watch these celebrities unveil the device. This did not only add a premium feel to the NOTE 7 launch but it also helped to drive a point through the minds of Infinix’s audience – that the brand is fully aware of the interests of its fans. The Note 7 launch is however not the first platform where the brand has featured celebrities. In Q4 2019 when it launched the S5, Infinix also featured ex-big brother housemate Alex Asogwa and Nigerian actor Timini Egbusan.

After claiming key achievements last year including “The Best in marketing partnership Mobile device category” award from askifa.ng and “The most innovative mobile phone brand of the year” from Marketing Edge awards, Infinix added another feather to its cap as it won the LAPRIGA awards for “Mobile lifestyle brand of the year” as a result of its youthful brand persona.

All about empowering young fans.

With several initiatives, Infinix has empowered many young adults over the years, reaffirming its position as a brand that truly cares.

May 2019, Infinix set out to empower young entrepreneurs and help them scale up their businesses through a campaign tagged “EmpoweredByInfinixS4”. The campaign saw four lucky winners walk away with 1million naira worth of business empowerment funds.

Later in July, two lucky fans were taken on an all-expense-paid trip to watch the 2019 finals of the African cup of nations and were accompanied by popular TV presenters Nancy Isime and Ehizojia Okoeguale.

Lucky winners from the Infinix Egypt tour with TV presenter Nancy Isime and Ehizojia Okoeguale

Talk about the 7 times money back promo in April 2019 where lucky individuals were given 7x the money used in purchasing the HOT 7. Or the earlier mentioned Infinix HOT 8 challenge where participants were given the opportunity to showcase their skills to millions of Nigerians and walk away with a whopping $1000 cash price. Initiatives like this are part of the reasons why the youths have a whole different appreciation for the brand.

After launching its camera-centric device in Q4 2019, Infinix initiated yet another user engagement activity called styled by Infinix S5. The activity showed how much appreciation the brand has for fashion and also saw lucky participants walk away with a $1000 wardrobe allowance.

Winners from StyledByInfinixS5Challenge

With all of the right boxes ticked, Infinix has built a strong connection with the younger generation. And after the amazing stunt, they pulled with their recent smartphone launch in spite of all the daunting obstacles that could have made it impossible Infinix might just have taken its close-knit relationship with its supporters to a whole new level.

What else does the Infinix brand have in stock? Whatever it is, be sure it would be youthful and trendy. Let’s wait and see.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to empower its young, tech-savvy, and fashion-sensitive target audience to do more in their respective areas of interest and enjoy brilliant life experiences. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, with bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers in tune with trends in the smartphone ecosystem. Infinix’s product portfolio spans four major product lines including, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng or visit their social media pages @Infinixnigeria for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

