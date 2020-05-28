Caring for Your Coils During Isolation

So. It’s day 3900 (or so it feels) of the quarantine, your favorite salon is closed, and your hairdresser’s Zoom appointments are all booked up. Your hair is starting to feel dry and greasy, and you can’t remember the last time you laid your edges. With the current isolation situation scheduled to continue, there is no better time to practice self-care on your hair.

Caring for your hair while stuck at home is the perfect way to raise your hair game, treat dryness, and slow down breakage; and it’s easier than you would think.

Detangle

The first step to beautiful hair is to detangle your coils.

Firstly, divide your hair into sections. Then, using Cantu’s Coil Calm Detangler and a detangling brush or comb, start from the bottom of your hair and slowly work your way to the root. Repeat in each section. Never start detangling from the root down as this may cause breakage. Detangling before shampooing your hair helps reduce breakage and snagging during the cleansing process.

Cleanse

Washing your hair with a good moisturizing shampoo.

Cantu’s award-winning Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo is made with shea butter and gently cleanses and moisturizes helping to reduce breakage during shampooing. Wet your hair completely, lather in the rich shampoo and rinse thoroughly. Repeat this step twice for clean, soft hair.

Deep Treatment Therapy

Once your hair is clean and shiny it is time to put back in the moisture and nutrients required to keep it soft and healthy.

Afro hair tends to be naturally dry, and the plethora of ways we experiment with our hair means it is often in need of hydration. This is where a good hair masque comes into play. Hair masques are designed specifically to deep condition your hair, sinking beneath the hair surface to restore nutrients and repair hair.

Cantu’s Deep Treatment Masque penetrates deep into the hair shaft for an intense treatment to repair and replenish over-processed, damaged hair. Its shea butter formula is formulated without harsh ingredients to not only strengthen dry, brittle hair but also reduce breakage.

To use simply coat damp hair thoroughly section by section concentrating on the ends as these are most prone to breakage. Let sit for about 30 minutes under a shower cap then rinse thoroughly with cool water. Unlike a wash-out conditioner, hair masques need time to sink into your hair, so be sure to keep it on for the instructed amount of time to get the most out of your treatment.

Using Cantu’s Deep Treatment Masque twice a month as part of your hair routine will ensure your hair is at its best all through this difficult isolation period, and long after.

For extra nourishment, follow up with Cantu’s Sulfate-Free Hydrating Cream Conditioner to seal in all that moisture.

Styling

To finish off apply Cantu’s Conditioning Creamy Hair Lotion to keep it tangle- and frizz-free with a natural shine. Use a wide-toothed comb to apply to the ends of your hair, working from the roots towards the ends. You can now follow this up with the protective style of your choice!

Caring for your hair while the world is on lockdown is a simple yet effective way to not only keep you feeling great about yourself, it also ensures your hair is being looked after.

Take your time, enjoy the process, and treat your hair to a little TLC that will make you feel like the Queen of Quarantine!

Sponsored Content

