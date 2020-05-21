Music
Kcee is Introducing us to his Adorable Son King Kwemtochukwu 😍
Kcee has once again been blessed with another son and the proud dad can’t keep his excitement. Earlier this month, Kcee’s wife Ijeoma welcomed a bouncing baby boy to complete the family of four.
Taking to his Instagram, Kcee shared a cute photo of his newborn son King Kwemtochukwu who was all smiles and revealed that he also came out smiling. He wrote:
“After all I came out smiling. KING 👑 is here. BMK to the world 🌍 looking for such blessings, God will give it to you IJN Amen 🙏”
Ijeoma also shared an adorable video of their son and announced that she is officially done with childbearing.
Watch the video below:
Dear ovaries, I just want to let you know that we are done for good! No matter how much you tickle whenever I’m staring at baby King, we are not going through this process again… Thank you for giving me the most handsome boy ever as a son, I appreciate 🙏🙏 Regards, Mummy King 🤴
Photo Credit: @iam_kcee