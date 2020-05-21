Kcee is Introducing us to his Adorable Son King Kwemtochukwu 😍

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kcee has once again been blessed with another son and the proud dad can’t keep his excitement. Earlier this month, Kcee’s wife Ijeoma welcomed a bouncing baby boy to complete the family of four.

Taking to his Instagram, Kcee shared a cute photo of his newborn son King Kwemtochukwu who was all smiles and revealed that he also came out smiling. He wrote:

“After all I came out smiling. KING 👑 is here. BMK to the world 🌍 looking for such blessings, God will give it to you IJN Amen 🙏”

Ijeoma also shared an adorable video of their son and announced that she is officially done with childbearing.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @iam_kcee

