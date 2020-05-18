Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur ‘Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate ‘Fred Oyetayo, the founder of Fresible, a creative digital innovation agency which provides website development, software development, digital marketing and events management services.

Fred started the business from his university room about eight years ago, while he was studying for his law degree at Afe Babalola University (ABUAD). While he practised law after his graduation, Fred’s interest in the digital space remained unshaken.

In 2013, he launched Law Repository, an online repository for legal materials in Africa under his Fresible brand. Law Repository, in 2018, became Dlaw.ng, a web application that uses artificial intelligence to provide legal services to small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria.

Fresible also has a music distribution arm (Fresible Music) which was launched in 2019.

Till date, Fresible has trained more than 60 individuals in entrepreneurship, digital marketing and web/app development.

Fred bagged in LL.M in 2018 and is currently a Partner at Paragraph Legal Practice in Lagos.

In 2019, Fred was named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list; he was also named in SME100 Africa’s 25 Under 25 list and was a Finalist at the Aso Villa Demo Day organized by the Nigerian Presidency.

We celebrate Fred for his contribution to entrepreneurship development and skills acquisition in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him.