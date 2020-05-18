Connect with us

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur 'Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Osayi Lasisi: How To Sell your Products and Services Faster Using Affiliate Programs

FCMB offers Innovative & Value-added Offerings to Entrepreneurs through its 'Top-5-In-5' Initiative

FirstBank continues to set the Pace Financially as it's Cardholders record N1.18trn in Transactions Value during Lockdown

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

#BNShareYourHustle: Level Up Your Cooking Skills with Juliet's Tasty Hub

Here's How You can Increase Your Earning Capacity with Stephanie Obi's 'The Knowledge' Challenge

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

2 hours ago

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate ‘Fred Oyetayo, the founder of Fresible, a creative digital innovation agency which provides website development, software development, digital marketing and events management services.

Fred started the business from his university room about eight years ago, while he was studying for his law degree at Afe Babalola University (ABUAD). While he practised law after his graduation, Fred’s interest in the digital space remained unshaken.

In 2013, he launched Law Repository, an online repository for legal materials in Africa under his Fresible brand. Law Repository, in 2018, became Dlaw.ng, a web application that uses artificial intelligence to provide legal services to small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria.

Fresible also has a music distribution arm (Fresible Music) which was launched in 2019.

Till date, Fresible has trained more than 60 individuals in entrepreneurship, digital marketing and web/app development.

Fred bagged in LL.M in 2018 and is currently a Partner at Paragraph Legal Practice in Lagos.

In 2019, Fred was named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list; he was also named in SME100 Africa’s 25 Under 25 list and was a Finalist at the Aso Villa Demo Day organized by the Nigerian Presidency.

We celebrate Fred for his contribution to entrepreneurship development and skills acquisition in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him.

Related Topics:
