Mofe Duncan just wants to Live, Love and Make His Woman Laugh

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan is in love.

While the name of Mofe Duncan’s new love is still being kept private for now, the movie star is not one to shy away from celebrating her on social media.

He introduced us to his new bae a couple of months ago on Valentine’s Day (click here) with his ex-wife Jessica Kakkad showing her support in the comments.

Today he posted a collage of their photos and wrote:

☆ LIVE • LOVE • make her LAUGH ☆ •
☆ A real man never hurts a woman. Be very careful when you make a woman cry, because God counts her tears. The woman came out of a man’s rib, not from his feet to be walked on, and not from his head to be superior, but from his side to be equal. Under the arm to be protected, and next to the heart to be loved. (Read this somewhere and thought I’d share.) ☆ #NoWomanNoCry • #SeeWomenAsEquals • Why did the bible say “Husbands love your wives” and not the other way around? THINK ABOUT THAT FOR A SECOND? Men just generally need to treat women better period. ☆ #Feminist • #MadeByGod • #RaisedByAWoman ☆ #LifeOfMo 🌟 #ManLikeMofe™ 🌟

Photo Credit: @mofeduncan

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

