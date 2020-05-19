Connect with us

Queen Shilekunola Naomi Ogunwusi Puts all Rumors of her Marriage Crash to Rest

Published

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Queen Shilekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the wife of Ooni of Ife has addressed speculations regarding her marriage to Oba Ogunwusi.

Social media has been awash with rumours that Olori Naomi’s marriage to Oba Ogunwusi had crashed, However, the Queen has come out to deny the rumours in a social media post.

She wrote:

There have been strange rumours and unfounded news making rounds on social media in recent times.I want all believers of good news to know that, it is all lies and a picture of how the peddlers of the evil news would have loved our love story to turn out. I would have loved to maintain silence, however, due to concerns being expressed by well meaning people something has to be said. Now, the gospel truth is that I have been busy with ministry off the social media space and you’d all agree with me that with the ongoing pandemic which suddenly sprung up on all of us, only means more work needs to be done. I can’t sit still (as nobody privileged enough should) and this isn’t a time for social media presence but a time that calls for solemnity. Hence my break from what people now call normal. Finally, as duty will have me do, I have been in and out of the palace doing Gods bidding.With all being said, I am compelled to ask the following questions

Why can’t people verify that which is the truth ? Why do people believe more in falsehood and negativity?

Well, the bible has something to say about them in Psalm 2:1-12. Now i say to you all, please disregard and jettison every fake and malicious news about me and my husband (Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi) for ours is a love no earthly force is strong enough to break,we are very fine and healthy

I will leave you with this “please be comforted and know that boredom is a killer and people do unimaginable things when they are” Peace and love always

 

Photo Credit: @queenshilekunolanaomiogunwusi

