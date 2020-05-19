10 Times Meghan Markle & Harry Left Us Lovestruck

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, Tuesday.

On May 19, 2018, the world watched as the couple exchanged their vows in a televised wedding ceremony before parading through the streets of Windsor. In 2019, they celebrated one year of marriage by sharing a montage of new photos on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

This year, it will be a much quieter affair for the couple as they mark their second wedding anniversary in private, and no fanfare (since they gave their social media pages a final goodbye). 2020 has been a year of change for the Sussexes.

We’ve been following the amazing couple from their dating days, #RoyalWedding to the birth of Baby Archie, and to celebrate their special day, we’ve compiled 10 romantic moments of the couple dishing out couple goals.

Enjoy!

Their first official public debut together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September 2017

First interview about their engagement. Meghan and Harry couldn’t keep their arms and eyes off each other the entire interview… How sweet!

The newlyweds sharing a sweet moment together

Meghan lovingly holding an umbrella over herself and her husband to keep them both dry… What a sweet moment!

An adorable photo of Pregnant Meghan, captured by Harry

The Duke and Duchess with their bundle of joy

Photo Credit: kensingtonroyal