Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

10 Times Meghan Markle & Harry Left Us Lovestruck

Scoop

Queen Shilekunola Naomi Ogunwusi Puts all Rumors of her Marriage Crash to Rest

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uche Jombo is Working on A Refreshing New Series "Dr Love" | See B.T.S Photos & Teaser

Movies & TV Scoop

The Inimitable & Charismatic Sandra Oh is ELLE Canada's Latest Cover

News Scoop

The Oba of Benin Gets a New Prince 👶🏽

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Double the Love & Celebration for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

Scoop Sweet Spot

Congratulations to Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett on the Arrival of their Baby Girl!

Movies & TV Scoop

Mercy Eke has Finally Fulfilled her Dream of Owning a Real Estate Company

Scoop Sweet Spot

8 Times BFFs Imade Adeleke & Jamil Balogun Proved they've Got Each Other's Backs

BN TV Scoop

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina want their Conception Story to Be An Inspiration to Many | WATCH

Scoop

10 Times Meghan Markle & Harry Left Us Lovestruck

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

ASNI, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 24: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch students play football during their visit to Lycée Qualifiant Grand Atlas, the local secondary school on February 24, 2019 in Asni, Morocco. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, Tuesday.

On May 19, 2018, the world watched as the couple exchanged their vows in a televised wedding ceremony before parading through the streets of Windsor. In 2019, they celebrated one year of marriage by sharing a montage of new photos on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

This year, it will be a much quieter affair for the couple as they mark their second wedding anniversary in private, and no fanfare (since they gave their social media pages a final goodbye). 2020 has been a year of change for the Sussexes.

We’ve been following the amazing couple from their dating days, #RoyalWedding to the birth of Baby Archie, and to celebrate their special day, we’ve compiled 10 romantic moments of the couple dishing out couple goals.

Enjoy!

Their first official public debut together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September 2017

 

When their royal engagement was announced

 

First interview about their engagement. Meghan and Harry couldn’t keep their arms and eyes off each other the entire interview… How sweet!

The much-anticipated #RoyalWedding was everything and more! 

 

The newlyweds sharing a sweet moment together

Meghan lovingly holding an umbrella over herself and her husband to keep them both dry… What a sweet moment!

 

An adorable photo of Pregnant Meghan, captured by Harry

The Duke and Duchess with their bundle of joy

A Family Affair in South Africa…

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, during their royal tour of South Africa on September 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Justice Desk initiative teaches children about their rights and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a workshop that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety during their royal tour of South Africa on September 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a workshop that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety during their royal tour of South Africa on September 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan & Harry reading to baby Archie on his first birthday

Photo Creditkensingtonroyal

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Thelma’s Experience of Being Intersex & Living in Nigeria is All the Inspiration You Need Today

Won Le Wa Ku! Nigerian Leaders Didn’t Get Elected To Be Stressed Out Like This

Dienye Diri: These Skills Will Help You Get into the Workforce Efficiently

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur ‘Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!
Advertisement
css.php