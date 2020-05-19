Uche Jombo is Working on A Refreshing New Series “Dr Love” | See B.T.S Photos & Teaser

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has been posting snippets and behind the scenes of her upcoming series titled, “Dr Love“, which will premiere exclusively on Rok Studios’ streaming platforms.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, “Dr Love” follows the adventures of a psychologist who helps couples mend their relationships. It stars Uche Jombo, Nkechi Blessing, Lilian Afegbai, Chamberlyne Okoro, Steve Chuks, Uche Mac-Auley, Kiki Omeili, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jide Oyegbile, Ifeoma Obinwa, Bobby Obodo,  among others.

Check out the BTS photos:

Watch the teaser below:

Photo Credit: @drloveseries

