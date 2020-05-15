BN Bridal: The Utopian Collection by Ghanaian Designer, Sima Brew

A bride should always look her best on her big day and her outfit should make a statement. This is why we will be showing you this beautiful bridal collection by Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew. Each piece in the Utopian collection is so fascinating. Any bride who rocks these looks should be ready for stares and compliments.

Here’s how the designer, Sima Brew describes the collection:

I believe that in every woman, there’s a Queen, and for every Queen, there’s the perfect specimen of man; her kIng. When a queen decides to take the walk down the aisle to marry her King she deserves to be draped in the finest. She deserves to look radiant, she deserves to glow, she deserves to be flawless. Designed with love and the best material, worthy of being worn by royalty, I present to all my Queens out there-UTOPIAN.

Credits

Dresses: @sima_brew

𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥: @bolanleofficial_

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐮𝐩: @facevillebeauty

𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫: @ani_nessa

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞: @lapierre_byaninessa

𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 @she_sima_brew

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: @simabrew_fashionmall

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫: @essenceeventsgh

𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: @thefitzgeraldgh

𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲: @1grandberry

𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲: @blayzpictures_

𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐭: @completeeventznflowers