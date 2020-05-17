All the Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Connect with us

Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s start with all the weddings this week.

 

Feel all the Amazingness at Vimbai Mutinhiri & Dru Ekpenyong’s Court Wedding

Joanna & Emmanuel’s Polish-Nigerian Wedding is Giving Us All the Feels

Honeymoon/vacation spots you’ll love to see.

 

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in France Should be on Your List

A Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Turks and Caicos is a Must

The bridal beauty look to love.

 

Today’s Beauty Look is for the Igbo Bride

Some bridal inspiration for the big day

All Stylish Brides will Want These Reception Dresses by WONÁ

All The Bridal Outfits in the Utopian Collection by Sima Brew We are Loving Right Now!

Some planning tips to help your wedding planning process.

 

Mo Shares Tips on How to Avoid ‘What I ordered vs What I Got’ on Your Wedding

If you missed any of our #AtHomewithBN series, catch up below:

 

Watch DJ Prince’s Lit Performance on the Wedding After Party Series

17 Years Down, Forever to Go! Watch the Idahosas on this #AtHomewithBN Episode

Join Mercy Akamo on the Panel Discussion at Dubai’s Leading VW LiVE on Wednesday, May 20th

BellaNaija Weddings

E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

